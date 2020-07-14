Sharjah starts marketing 30-year bonds

You are here

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers. (File/AFP)
  • Formosa bonds are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar
DUBAI: The government of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, started marketing US dollar-denominated 30-year Formosa bonds on Tuesday at about 4.375%, a document showed.
Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

Saudi Arabia terminates BeIN Sports' licence to broadcast in the Kingdom

  • Qatari broadcaster was also fined $2.67 million for ‘abusing its dominant position’
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition (GAC) said Tuesday it had canceled the broadcasting license for BeIN Sports.
The Qatari broadcaster was also fined SR10 million ($2.67 million) for “abusing its dominant position” through “monopolistic practices.”
The punishment followed an investigation into BeIN’s exclusive sports broadcast bundle for the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

