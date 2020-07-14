DUBAI: The government of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, started marketing US dollar-denominated 30-year Formosa bonds on Tuesday at about 4.375%, a document showed.
Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.
Sharjah starts marketing 30-year bonds
https://arab.news/gc2d8
Sharjah starts marketing 30-year bonds
- Formosa bonds are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar
DUBAI: The government of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, started marketing US dollar-denominated 30-year Formosa bonds on Tuesday at about 4.375%, a document showed.