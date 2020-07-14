Saudi Aramco says reorganizing downstream business to support growth

You are here

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)
  • The downstream model will be divided into four units
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday that it will be reorganizing its downstream business to support its global growth strategy, aiming to complete it by the end of this year.
The downstream model will be divided into four units: fuels including refining, trading, retail and lubes; chemicals; power; and pipelines, distribution and terminals, Aramco said in a statement.
“This reorganization is designed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of Aramco’s existing downstream assets, but does not represent a fundamental change in the overall business structure,” Aramco said. Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producing company, is expanding its downstream, or refining and marketing, business globally. It pumps around 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, of which it exports about 6 million bpd.
The company plans to raise its refining capacity — inside Saudi Arabia and abroad — to 8-10 million bpd, from around 5 million bpd now. Aramco is expanding its refining business at home as well as in new markets, particularly in Asia.
In June, Aramco completed its purchase of a 70% stake in SABIC, the world’s fourth-largest petrochemicals company, from for $69.1 billion.

Saudi Arabia terminates BeIN Sports' licence to broadcast in the Kingdom

  • Qatari broadcaster was also fined $2.67 million for ‘abusing its dominant position’
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition (GAC) said Tuesday it had canceled the broadcasting license for BeIN Sports.
The Qatari broadcaster was also fined SR10 million ($2.67 million) for “abusing its dominant position” through “monopolistic practices.”
The punishment followed an investigation into BeIN’s exclusive sports broadcast bundle for the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

The GAC said BeIN had compelled potential sports bundle  subscribers to subscribe to other packages that included non-sports contents.

Some subscribers were forced to renew their subscription in for another full year, as a condition to watch the tournament.

“This has been classified as a clear per se violation of the Competition Law and its Implementing Regulations,” the GAC said

“Consequently, the GAC Board of Directors took the necessary measures to stop such practices and eliminate the monopolistic violation that BeIN Sports has committed.”

