Saudi Aramco says reorganizing downstream business to support growth

Saudi Arabia terminates BeIN Sports' licence to broadcast in the Kingdom

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition (GAC) said Tuesday it had canceled the broadcasting license for BeIN Sports.

The Qatari broadcaster was also fined SR10 million ($2.67 million) for “abusing its dominant position” through “monopolistic practices.”

The punishment followed an investigation into BeIN’s exclusive sports broadcast bundle for the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

The GAC said BeIN had compelled potential sports bundle subscribers to subscribe to other packages that included non-sports contents.

Some subscribers were forced to renew their subscription in for another full year, as a condition to watch the tournament.

“This has been classified as a clear per se violation of the Competition Law and its Implementing Regulations,” the GAC said

“Consequently, the GAC Board of Directors took the necessary measures to stop such practices and eliminate the monopolistic violation that BeIN Sports has committed.”