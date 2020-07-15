You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Voucher Promise by Eva Rosen

What We Are Reading Today: The Voucher Promise by Eva Rosen

Short Url

https://arab.news/5s4ta

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Voucher Promise by Eva Rosen

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Housing vouchers are a cornerstone of US federal housing policy, offering aid to more than 2 million households. Vouchers are meant to provide the poor with increased choice in the private rental marketplace, enabling access to safe neighborhoods with good schools and higher-paying jobs. But do they?

The Voucher Promise examines the Housing Choice Voucher Program, colloquially known as “Section 8,” and how it shapes the lives of families living in a Baltimore neighborhood called Park Heights. Eva Rosen tells stories about the daily lives of homeowners, voucher holders, renters who receive no housing assistance, and the landlords who provide housing. While vouchers are a powerful tool with great promise, she demonstrates how the housing policy can replicate the very inequalities it has the power to solve.

Rosen spent more than a year living in Park Heights, sitting on front stoops, getting to know families, accompanying them on housing searches, speaking to landlords, and learning about the neighborhood’s history. Voucher holders disproportionately end up in this area despite rampant unemployment, drugs, crime, and abandoned housing. 

Exploring why they are unable to relocate to other neighborhoods, Rosen illustrates the challenges in obtaining vouchers and the difficulties faced by recipients in using them when and where they want to. Yet, despite the program’s real shortcomings, she argues that vouchers offer basic stability for families and should remain integral to solutions for the nation’s housing crisis.

Delving into the connections between safe, affordable housing and social mobility, The Voucher Promise investigates the profound benefits and formidable obstacles involved in housing America’s poor.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Lina Bo Bardi, Drawings by ZeuLer Lima
books
What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Unknown

What We Are Reading Today: Lina Bo Bardi, Drawings by ZeuLer Lima

Updated 14 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Lina Bo Bardi, Drawings by ZeuLer Lima

Updated 14 July 2020
Arab News

Lina Bo Bardi (1914–92) was one of the most prolific and visionary architects of the 20th century. Raised in Italy under Mussolini’s fascist regime and emigrating to Brazil after World War II, she championed the power of architecture and design to embrace everyday life.

Her boldly modernist designs range from concrete-and-glass structures like the São Paulo Museum of Art and the culture and leisure center SESC Pompéia to furniture and jewelry.

This is the first book to examine one of the most intimate and expressive features of her life and work, but one she rarely shared with the public—drawing.Bo Bardi produced thousands of drawings in her lifetime, from picturesque landscapes drawn when she was a child, to sketches made as part of her daily routine as an architect, to fanciful drawings that show different aspects of her private life.

In this beautifully illustrated book, Zeuler Lima, the world’s leading authority on Bo Bardi, brings together a careful selection of these and other drawings, many of them never published until now. Bo Bardi drew on card stock, tracing paper, regular paper, and newsprint. She used pencils, watercolor, gouache, ballpoint pens, and felt-tips, producing drawings that combined surrealist elements with an eye for color.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Taming the Unknown
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Rules of Contagion by Adam Kucharski

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet reviews latest local and global pandemic developments
What We Are Reading Today: The Voucher Promise by Eva Rosen
Nepal PM angers India with Hindu deity claim
Conservationists slam Indonesian govt green light for rainforest road scheme on Kabul
OPEC sees oil demand soaring in 2021 but still below 2019

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.