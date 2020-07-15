Madinah governor urges more effort to create new job opportunities for Saudis

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday stressed the importance of developing the capabilities of the national workforce by introducing innovative training programs. He directed relevant authorities to intensify efforts to create new job opportunities for young Saudis and to provide them with training to suit market needs.
The Madinah governor also reviewed statistics of the labor market and different programs to facilitate all stakeholders.
Prince Faisal also reviewed the performance of the Human Resources Development Fund and its various initiatives to boost the participation of the national workforce in the development of the Kingdom.
