Rihanna makes foray into skin care with Fenty Skin

DUBAI: Singer-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna is having quite the busy July. Less than 24-hours after debuting her newest footwear collection in collaboration with Romanian-Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi for her luxury maison Fenty, the multi-hyphenate has just announced that she is launching skin care at the end of the month.
The beauty mogul shared a preview of her newest offering, Fenty Skin, on her personal Instagram and brand new Fenty Skin account on Wednesday.
“Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio… (sic),” she wrote to her 84.8 million followers.
While details of the line’s products are still scarce, according to the website, the range will be 100 percent cruelty-free and will feature medicated as well as non-medicated skin care, soap, body care and personal care products.
Beauty aficionados can sign up to a newsletter on FentySkin.com for “early access” on July 29.
Speculations that Rihanna was making her foray into skincare came back in March, when Page Six reported that the name Fenty Skin got filed with the United States Trademark and Patent Office.
Then in April, the singer confirmed to British Vogue in an interview that a skin care range was in the work.
The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker launched her ultra-inclusive cosmetics range Fenty Beauty in 2017.
Newly opened concept boutique shines spotlight on Arab brands
Fashion talent from across the Arab world congregates under one roof at Gigi in Dubai’s new Galleria Mall Al-Barsha
Updated 15 July 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Customers stepping inside Gigi, an expansive new concept store in Dubai’s Galleria Mall Al-Barsha, will be hard-pressed not to be instantly mesmerized.
A series of interlocking spaces with elegant golden mesh separating screens showcase some of the Middle East’s most prominent up-and-coming fashion, jewelry, and design brands.
The boutique also hosts a Home Bakery coffee bar, an art exhibition area, workshops, fashion presentations, and a current display of artworks by the city’s Ayyam Gallery.
Gigi had originally planned to launch in March, but due to the introduction of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures in the UAE, the store’s official opening had to wait until the end of May. Even then, it took place under strict health and safety protocols with an option for at-home personal shopping, although it is now open at regular operating hours.
“I really believe in the talent behind the designers and brands from our region and with the launch of Gigi, wanted to offer them a stage where their collections will always be the stars,” founder, Zeina Ladki, told Arab News.
“It’s a place where they can express their creativity and garner a stronger voice beyond the Middle East.”
Ladki, who has extensive knowledge of the region’s fashion scene having previously worked at Al-Tayer as a buyer, believes that supporting Middle Eastern fashion brands is a way to further grow the market.
Featured brands in fashion, jewelry, beauty, art, and interior design include ready-to-wear labels such as Mrs. Keepa, Jessica K, Rania’s Corner, Zayan the Label, Free Being, Cocobum, Simply Sue, Kaftish Kaftans, Posearazzi, Collage by Fashion Exclusive that includes Iam Mai, Beige, and Twisted Roots.
Iconic jewelry brands include Bil Arabi, Dina J., Gendr, Atelier Nawbar, Lina Rai, and Ghada El-Sokkari.
“I was contracted by (H&H Investment and Development) to curate a concept store that is focused on local talents in the region. We wanted it to go beyond fashion and include a space for events and an espresso bar,” Ladki said.
Everything was set for the opening party in March until the COVID-19 outbreak. “We decided that we would launch no matter what even if the situation is as is, and we did it, of course with precautions,” she added.
Ladki hopes to open the store’s activation space, an area set to host a wide variety of fashion, art, and design events, next week.
Gigi is planning a full calendar of events comprising workshops and tutorials spanning a diverse range of topics on fashion, beauty, art, and design. There is also a photography wall by Dubai-based photographer, Ali Bin Thalith, who is well-known for his underwater photography.
Beyond a retail outlet, Gigi offers a space for creative collaboration and community development. “Our concept allows brands to operate individually under their own unique identity but be supported by one collaborative creative effort, Gigi,” said Miltos Bossinis, CEO of H&H Investment and Development.
Gigi, the concept’s name, is an easy, fun, and trendy name to remember, said Ladki, who added: “Gigi is a persona that can be anything and go anywhere; it’s a free-spirited woman.”
A quick walk around Gigi, and visitors will also notice a variety of objects and furniture pieces by regional designers, including Khalid Shafar, Talata, and multi-brand lifestyle concept Cities. There is also a collection of unconventional handbag brands and accessories, including PHOXX, Sarah’s Bag, SOA bags, and Chato Accessories.
Gigi even had Lebanese fashion designer, Lama Jouni, design outfits for the store’s staff.
During the difficult economic times created by the COVID-19 pandemic, regional designers need more support than ever. Ladki plans to establish a “formula for young designers needing exposure to come and show their collections at Gigi from two to three weeks or even on a monthly basis.”
Nadine Kanso, an artist and founder of Bil Arabi jewelry, said: “It’s beautiful to be here. It’s also a great exercise for us to get to know our clients in a shared space and also see if in the future we want to have our own standalone boutique.”
Egyptian-French designer, Mariam Yehia, who is also the founder of ready-to-wear brand Mrs. Keepa that has standalone stores in Nakheel Mall and Dubai Design District, said: “Every one of our stores has its own story and clientele but Gigi allows us to better access local clientele.
“I have Saudi and Kuwaiti customers and clients from all of the MENA region and also e-commerce from the European and American market, but I’ve never had many clients from the Emirati market and Gigi is the perfect platform for this.”