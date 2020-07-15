Egypt receives 48 international flights to Red Sea cities this month

CAIRO: Egypt received at least 48 international flights to two Red Sea cities since the lockdown has been partially lifted at the start of this month.

Egypt had halted flights for almost three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But since their resumption, the past 13 days witnessed tourists arriving to the cities of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada from countries like Ukraine, Belarus, Switzerland and Hungary.

Tourists visiting the resort cities tend to enjoy their warm weather, dive into the clear waters of the Red Sea and experience their unique nature.

Hopes of reviving tourism in Egypt were shattered by the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, though many in the industry expect to witness improvement as life begins to return to normal.

Before the pandemic, tourism was beginning to flourish following years of political turmoil that have drastically affected the industry.

In 2019, tourism started booming as figures showed that 13.6 million people visited Egypt in that year, the BBC reported.

More than 15 million tourists were expected this year, before the coronavirus outbreak.