You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt receives 48 international flights to Red Sea cities this month

Egypt receives 48 international flights to Red Sea cities this month

Tourists relax during a low tide at the beach of the Red Sea resort of Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt January 8, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsv59

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt receives 48 international flights to Red Sea cities this month

  • Egypt had halted flights for almost three months due to the coronavirus outbreak
  • Hopes of reviving tourism were shattered by the coronavirus outbreak
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt received at least 48 international flights to two Red Sea cities since the lockdown has been partially lifted at the start of this month.
Egypt had halted flights for almost three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. 
But since their resumption, the past 13 days witnessed tourists arriving to the cities of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada from countries like Ukraine, Belarus, Switzerland and Hungary. 
Tourists visiting the resort cities tend to enjoy their warm weather, dive into the clear waters of the Red Sea and experience their unique nature.
Hopes of reviving tourism in Egypt were shattered by the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, though many in the industry expect to witness improvement as life begins to return to normal. 
Before the pandemic, tourism was beginning to flourish following years of political turmoil that have drastically affected the industry.
In 2019, tourism started booming as figures showed that 13.6 million people visited Egypt in that year, the BBC reported.
More than 15 million tourists were expected this year, before the coronavirus outbreak.

Topics: Egypt tourism flights

Related

Offbeat
Emotional video shows blind dog welcome shelter carer in Egypt
Special
Middle-East
Stranded Egyptians return from Sudan, Kuwait and Qatar

BMG Economic Forum looks at Saudi Arabia's energy strategy

Updated 15 July 2020

BMG Economic Forum looks at Saudi Arabia's energy strategy

Updated 15 July 2020

Latest updates

Egypt receives 48 international flights to Red Sea cities this month
Time running out for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s hopes of adding to family, says husband
UK calls for dialogue over Israeli annexation plan
Saudi Arabia adds six names, entities to terrorism blacklist for providing Daesh with support
Internet access in Iran disrupted as anger at protesters’ death sentences grows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.