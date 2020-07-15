Pakistan research body chief urges virus vigilance for Eid Al-Adha holiday

You are here

A paramedic takes nasal swab samples from the glass booth as people waiting to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan July 15, 2020. (Reuters)
SAIMA SHABBIR

  • Despite ‘plateauing’ in COVID-19 cases, government was not downplaying death toll: Head of research body
ISLAMABAD: The head of a Pakistani health research body has urged the public to stick to rules aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) especially during the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Maj. Gen. Prof. Aamer Ikram, executive director of Pakistan’s National Institute of Health (NIH), warned of the vital need for people to continue to follow social-distancing guidelines, wear face masks, and adhere to other virus precautionary measures.

After reporting its first COVID-19 case in late February, Pakistan has to date officially recorded 255,769 infections, with 5,386 deaths.

Cases spiked in May after the government lifted an almost two-month-long lockdown, mostly over its economic and financial impact, and ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr festival. Instead, it imposed smart lockdowns in selected areas of several cities, saying that it feared COVID-19 cases could multiply eightfold by the end of July and hit 1.2 million.

“After Eid Al-Fitr, we witnessed a surge in COVID-19 positive cases. Now Eid Al-Adha is arriving, and by strictly adhering to standard operating procedures we can make a real difference,” Ikram told Arab News.

The government was not downplaying the true extent of the country’s COVID-19 death toll, he said, but the rate of infections had gone down in the last week and the virus curve had “plateaued.”

He added: “We cannot hide the number of deaths. If you see the statistics of the last one week, there is a reduction in the number of deaths.”

Ikram pointed out that Pakistani authorities wanted to ensure “data accuracy” and were vigilant in digging out any discrepancies in numbers.

The health official noted that data from the last 10 days showed that Pakistan had “attained the plateau and it is coming down now. The government’s strategy of smart lockdown has played a very pivotal role in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases.”

On Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 1,979 new cases of COVID-19, following 21,020 nationwide tests in 24 hours, marking the lowest number of new infections in weeks.

However, critics said the rate of infections had gone down because less testing was taking place.

“One of the reasons of reduction in tests is that the WHO (World Health Organization) has changed earlier policy of two mandatory negative tests of recovered patients, 24 hours apart, before discharging them from hospital, which is not required now,” Ikram said.

He added that Pakistan had previously been testing all incoming international passengers but was now only testing those who showed COVID-19 symptoms. “We are now only screening them, that also reduced the (testing) load.”

The NIH chief said Pakistan had been the first country in the region to start COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, initially conducting 300 tests per day but now carrying out more than 150,000 daily checks using 135 testing labs.

On Wednesday, the government’s COVID-19 portal showed that 21,749 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, with a running total of 1,627,939 tests since March.

Last month, Pakistan’s minister for science said the country would begin manufacturing testing kits locally from July. However, Ikram said indigenous kits were still under final evaluation and would be put out for commercial use after all mandatory protocols had been completed.

He added that the government was already working on preparing a strategy to acquire a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as one became available anywhere in the world.

MANILA: Filipinos with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) forced to quarantine in government centers have been urged to treat their isolation stays as being “like a paid vacation.”

Government officials on Wednesday dismissed fears among sections of the population that police would be conducting house-to-house searches to root out COVID-19 patients.

Following an announcement on isolation measures by the country’s Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Malacanang issued reassurances that strong-armed tactics would not be used against infected individuals.

However, President Rodrigo Duterte’s office pointed out that the state had inherent powers to move individuals – especially those who had contracted highly communicable diseases such as COVID-19 – to an isolation center to limit the spread of the virus.

Presidential spokesman, Harry Roque, said: “Let me make it clear: There will be no house-to-house searches for COVID-19-positive patients. They (patients) will have to be reported by the persons themselves, other members of the household, or their barangay (village) officials.”

He added that if patients were unable to self-quarantine, they would “be fetched” from their homes and “transferred to a government facility.” Local health workers would lead the initiative and the police presence would merely be “to provide support or assistance in the transport of patients and the implementation of lockdown in the affected area.”

In a television interview, the official urged patients who were asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms to “voluntarily surrender and confine themselves in isolation centers,” adding that they had nothing to worry about as it would be “like a paid vacation.”

Roque said: “We are enticing them with the fact that these are air-conditioned centers, free lodging, free meals three times a day and with free Wi-Fi, and with a graduation ceremony to prove, after the 14-day quarantine period.”

However, he noted that if a patient refused to be moved to a quarantine center, the state had the authority to isolate them.

“There’s inherent police power that is essential to the establishment of the state. It is to protect public health and I think isolation can be justified. But I don’t think it will go to that extent.”

On Tuesday Filipino Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said police would conduct house-to-house searches for COVID-19 patients to prevent the spread of the virus in a country that has so far reported 58,850 COVID-19 cases and 1,614 deaths.

But the following day, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he was “not aware” of the move. “We have not discussed this matter in the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases), nor have I been consulted about it.

“Still, there is ample legal basis for transferring COVID-19-infected persons to government quarantine facilities if they are incapable of voluntarily isolating themselves,” he told reporters.

“Should the IATF agree there is a need for a house-to-house search for COVID-19-infected persons, it should be the barangay health workers, and not police officers, who should do that. Health workers are in a better position to determine if transfer to a government quarantine facility is appropriate,” Guevarra added.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR), however, cautioned the government against assigning state security forces to do house-to-house searches to look for and transfer COVID-19 patients under home quarantine to isolation facilities managed by the government.

The CHR said such a move would be “susceptible to overreach in terms of guaranteeing the right to privacy and right of individuals to be secure in their abode.”

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said: “We have reached a crossroads in our fight against the (COVID-19) pandemic that our very government is set to flagrantly violate the very rights that we, the people, have always held to be sacred.”

Senator Risa Hontiveros said any such actions would discourage people from reporting their status. “We need to improve home and community-based healthcare,” she added.

Topics: Philippine COVID-19

