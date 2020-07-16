You are here

China warns UK: ‘Dumping’ Huawei will cost you

Britain has become increasingly reliant on Chinese imports, which have doubled as a proportion of all imported goods over the past 15 years. (Reuters)
LONDON: China warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday that his decision to ban Huawei from the 5G network would cost Britain dearly in investment, casting the move as the result of politicized pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Hours after Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged from the nascent 5G network by the end of 2027, Trump claimed credit for the decision and said that if countries wanted to do business with the US they should block Huawei.

But China, whose $15 trillion economy is five times the size of Britain’s, warned the decision would hurt investment as Chinese companies watched London “dumping” the national telecoms champion.

“Now I would even say this is not only disappointing — this is disheartening,” Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming told the Center for European Reform, adding that Britain had “simply dumped this company.”

“The way you are treating Huawei is being followed very closely by other Chinese businesses, and it will be very difficult for other businesses to have the confidence to have more investment,” he said.

As Britain prepares to cast off from the European Union, fears over the security of Huawei have forced New York-born Johnson to take sides in the rivalry between the US and China.

In Beijing, the foreign ministry cast Britain as “a relatively small place” that was becoming subservient to the US.

“Does the UK want to maintain its independent status or be reduced to being a vassal of the United States, be the US’s cats paw?” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “The safety of Chinese investment in the UK is being greatly threatened.”

Britain has become increasingly reliant on Chinese imports. Some 9 percent of all goods imported into Britain in 2018 — worth £43 billion ($54 billion) — came from China, double the proportion from 15 years earlier.

But British companies have also invested increasingly in China. Between 2013 and 2018, they more than doubled their investment position in the world’s No.2 economy to £16 billion, according to official British data.

By contrast, Chinese investment in British companies stood at £1.8 billion in 2018 — far below that of the United States, which is the biggest single foreign investor in Britain.

Trump identifies China as the United States’ main geopolitical rival, and has accused the Communist Party-ruled state of taking advantage over trade and not telling the truth over the novel coronavirus outbreak, which he calls the “plague from China.”

Washington and its allies say Huawei technology could be used to spy for China. Huawei has denied this.

“We convinced many countries, many countries — I did this myself for the most part — not to use Huawei, because we think it’s an unsafe security risk, it’s a big security risk,” Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday.

“I talked many countries out of using it: if they want to do business with us, they can’t use it. Just today, I believe that UK announced that they’re not going to be using it.”

Britain has said that its ban on Huawei is motivated by its own security concerns and by worries that supplies of Huawei gear could be interrupted by US sanctions.

It denied that Trump alone was responsible for the Huawei ban. Asked about the comments, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Well, we all know Donald Trump, don’t we.”

TOKYO: Nissan unveiled an electric crossover vehicle Wednesday, the Japanese automaker’s first major all-new model since getting embroiled in the scandal surrounding its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

At its global premiere in Yokohama, Japan, the new vehicle, “Ariya” was billed as “a new chapter for Nissan.” The event was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can tell you this is a no-compromise car,” Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said, stressing the Ariya symbolizes the company turning a new leaf in its business, culture and products.

“You have to drive it to feel it,” said Uchida.

The Ariya is set to go on sale in Japan by the middle of next year, and in Europe, North America and China by the end of 2021.

It will cost about 5 million yen ($46,000) and will be competing against the Tesla Model Y, which now sells for between $43,690 and $53,690 in the US, including incentives and other cost-savings of $6,300. In the US, the Ariya will qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

The Ariya comes with autonomous driving, so it will park itself and brake on imminent collisions, connect to the net and offer concierge-like services. It also boasts features associated with electric cars, such as quick acceleration and a roomy interior.

The crossover blends the muscle drive of a sport-utility vehicle with the comforts of a regular car and is one category that’s selling well even as the pandemic slams auto demand around the world.

Crossover vehicles have accounted for more than 40 percent of recent US auto sales.

Koji Endo, an auto analyst at SBI Securities, said the big test still lies ahead, because buyers are looking for various features, such as driving performance, resale value and how easy the vehicle will be to recharge.

“But it’s clear this is Nissan’s chance to patch up its totally devastated brand image,” Endo said in a telephone interview.

He believes Tesla fans tend to be so loyal the Ariya won’t lure them away, but it might appeal to new buyers.

“Expectations can’t be higher for Nissan. If it can’t pull this one through, it’s in pretty serious trouble,” Endo said.

Nissan’s profits have tumbled, sinking into a 671.2 billion yen, or $6.2 billion, loss for the fiscal year that ended in March, its first red ink in 11 years.

The Ariya is that one bright spot in recent Nissan news dominated by the dramatic saga of Ghosn’s run-in with the law and his escape last year to Lebanon.

Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta called it “a catalyst for change” at Nissan.

More people see charging a car as everyday, like charging a mobile phone, and so range is becoming less of a concern, he told reporters.

The Ariya’s driving range on a single charge will be between 430 kilometers (267 miles) and 610 km (379 miles), depending on the type of battery and whether the model has a two-wheel or four-wheel drive.

Going electric is becoming increasingly attractive as people become increasingly worried about global warming, the environment and sustainability. Electric cars can get subsidies from various governments, including China and the US, the two biggest markets, as well as European nations like Norway.

Uncertainty remains over how Nissan will fare without Ghosn, who spear-headed its move into electric cars while leading the automaker for nearly two decades.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in late 2018 and charged with under-reporting future compensation and breach of trust. Ghosn says he is innocent, arguing the charges were concocted to drive him out of Nissan leadership. Japanese authorities are now trying to get the US to extradite two Americans suspected of helping him escape while he was out on bail.

