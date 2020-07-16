You are here

  • Home
  • DiplomaticQuarter: Eastern Province officials meet outgoing US Consul General Rachna Korhonen

DiplomaticQuarter: Eastern Province officials meet outgoing US Consul General Rachna Korhonen

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif meets US Consul General Rachna Korhonen at the end of her second mission in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/94sx3

Updated 16 July 2020
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Eastern Province officials meet outgoing US Consul General Rachna Korhonen

Updated 16 July 2020
Arab News

DAMMAM: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif met US Consul General Rachna Korhonen on Wednesday to mark the end of her second mission in the Kingdom.
Prince Saud highlighted the strong friendship between the Kingdom and the US under the leadership of the two countries, and their keenness to enhance cooperation on various levels, praising Korhonen’s service to enhance bilateral relations.
The US consul general in Dhahran thanked the governor and expressed her happiness at the time spent in Saudi Arabia, noting the preemptive precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Korhonen wished the Saudi government and its people continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
In her other meeting with Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman, deputy governor of the Eastern Province, Korhonen said that she experienced qualitative leaps and accelerated development during her time
in the Kingdom.
With 14 years’ experience as
a US diplomat, the envoy served three years in Riyadh in 2010, and then returned to serve as consul general in Dhahran in August 2017.
“I would say Riyadh was the start of my relationship with Saudi Arabia, and Dhahran and the Eastern Province is the culmination of the relationship,” Korhonen told Arab News on a video call recently.
“Ana Sharqawia (‘I am a Sharqawia). The measure of any place is the people; it’s not about the place, it’s really about the people,” she said.
As consul general, her role was to build relations and promote the interests of her home in the country where she was posted. However, Korhonen “went the extra mile,” joining in the region’s celebrations, and becoming familiar with its traditions and culture.
As the Kingdom heads toward diversifying its economy, Korhonen anticipates the world will see more Saudi entrepreneurs with innovative ventures. She said that the flow of Saudi students on scholarships to the US and their return to the Kingdom will help usher in a new businesslike mindset with partnerships between the two countries that will help the Kingdom’s economy to flourish.
“It’s coming,” she noted. “I’ve seen some of the (US) businesses here, but I haven’t seen enough yet, and I would like to see more of that in the next two to five years, because Vision 2030 will be a success if we can get entrepreneurs to start businesses and hire more Saudis,” she said.
“That is the key, and that is what you should be bringing back from the US.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia DiplomaticQuarter

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Mauritius ambassador, Saudi aid agency chief discuss cooperation
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia hails frontline doctors as heroes

New projects aim to share Saudi human-rights successes with the world

Updated 16 July 2020
SPA

New projects aim to share Saudi human-rights successes with the world

  • Initiatives aim to highlight historic reforms and promote more accurate international view of Kingdom’s efforts to improve human rights
  • Human Rights Commission also aims to enhance cooperation with organizations working in the field in other countries
Updated 16 July 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) has launched three international initiatives to highlight the success of recent reforms implemented by the Kingdom, and enhance its cooperation with other organizations working in the field.

“(Saudi Arabia) has witnessed historic transformations and qualitative moves in human rights, as more than 70 reform decisions in the field were issued under the directives of King Salman and under the direct leadership and tireless follow-up of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” said Awwad Al-Awwad, the president of the HRC.

He described the reforms as a success story, and said the commission will work to highlight the achievements around the world.

At the forefront of this effort is the launch of the HRC’s International Communication Program, as part of which representatives of civil-society institutions will be invited to participate in commission meetings and international human-rights events. In addition, young national leaders will be trained to enhance the representation of the Kingdom in human-rights organizations worldwide.

The HRC considers that the program presents an important opportunity to educate and inform international partners and the public about the unprecedented steps Saudi Arabia is taking to meet international standards of human rights and its achievements to that end. It also provides a mechanism that will enable the country to develop its relationship with the international community and highlight developments and reforms.

Al-Awwad also announced the launch of the HRC International Platform, which will focus on sharing English-language information and data reflecting the progress made in safeguarding human rights in the Kingdom. This will include direct interaction with the public on social media.

The third new initiative is a monthly, English-language newsletter featuring information about the latest human-rights reforms and developments in Saudi Arabia, including efforts being made to promote and protect them. A mailing list has also been created that includes more than 500 prominent human-rights campaigners around the world. The newsletter and other HRC publications will be sent to them to enhance communication and interaction, and keep them informed of human-rights initiatives in the Kingdom.

Al-Awwad said that the new initiatives are designed to reveal the true state of human rights in the Kingdom, which has undergone unprecedented development at all levels in the past few years. They will also improve communication and encourage positive relationships with human-rights campaigners and organizations in other countries, he added, in an effort to correct misconceptions that have formed for many reasons, not least the absence until now of accurate information.

The HRC has already produced the first issue of its newsletter, which highlighted the Kingdom’s improved ranking in the latest edition of the US State Department’s annual Trafficking in Persons Report, which was published in June. It praised the efforts being made by Saudi authorities to crack down on human trafficking through a series of reforms, the most recent of which was the launch of the national referral mechanism. This was strengthened by a Saudi-international training partnership, organized through the International Organization for Migration and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, and a Saudi-US partnership to combat human trafficking.

The newsletter also reported on the Kingdom’s efforts to tackle terrorism, which undermines and threatens human rights. In addition, it included information about penal reforms, and the Supreme Court’s decision to abolish flogging as a punishment in ta’zir cases — in which, under Sharia, punishment is at the discretion of the judge or ruler — and replace it with imprisonment and/or a fine.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi rights chief highlights media’s role in promoting and protecting human rights
Saudi Arabia
Saudi rights chief meets Doctors Without Borders humanitarian representative

Latest updates

Jordan still to set to reopening airports amid pandemic
New projects aim to share Saudi human-rights successes with the world
Muslim World League, Emirates Fatwa Council to discuss Post-Corona Fiqh issues
DiplomaticQuarter: Eastern Province officials meet outgoing US Consul General Rachna Korhonen
Turki Al-Jawini, GM of Saudi Arabia's Human Resources Development Fund

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.