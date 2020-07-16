You are here

Jordan still to set dates to reopen airports amid coronavirus pandemic

Adaileh urged the public to adhere to preventive measures, including physical distancing rules and the use of masks. (File/AFP)
Jordan still to set dates to reopen airports amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The government is preparing a list of low-risk countries in time for reopening the airports next month
  • The list will be based on criteria approved by the Ministry of Health
DUBAI: The Jordanian government has not set a specific reopening date for its international airports, the Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said, adding the country was still studying the move.

Adaileh said the government is preparing a list of low-risk countries in time for reopening the airports next month, state news agency Petra has reported.

The list will be based on criteria approved by the Ministry of Health, and will include countries with the similar situation as Jordan. Adaileh said the country is still at a “moderate risk level.”

“We were on the eve of moving to the green phase that requires no local cases are recorded for 10 consecutive days according to the severity matrix earlier announced to deal with the pandemic,” the minister said, after a local infection was announced on Tuesday.

Adaileh urged the public to adhere to preventive measures, including physical distancing rules and the use of masks.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Breaking News
Middle-East
Jordanian court considers Muslim Brotherhood 'dissolved'

Jordanian court considers Muslim Brotherhood 'dissolved'

Updated 16 July 2020
Arab News

Jordanian court considers Muslim Brotherhood 'dissolved'

  • The ruling considers the group illegal because it did not correct its legal status in accordance with Jordanian laws
Updated 16 July 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: The Jordanian Court of Cassation has issued a ruling that dissolves the Muslim Brotherhood.

The ruling considers the group illegal because it did not correct its legal status in accordance with Jordanian laws.

The decision was made in a lawsuit filed by the dissolved group against the Department of Lands and Survey and the Muslim Brotherhood Association, a breakway group, that was given legal status in 2015.

The dissolved Muslim Brotherhood had requested the nullification of the transfer of land ownership and real estate to the legal group.

 

 

Topics: Jordan Muslim Brotherhood

