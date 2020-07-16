Gigi Hadid reveals first glimpse of baby bump

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed on Wednesday to her 55 million followers on social media her baby bump for the first time during an Instagram live.

“There’s my belly y’all,” she said, as she unbuttoned her top and turned sideways to show her growing belly.

The 25-year-old model said she had been quiet about her pregnancy on social media as she felt it was “not the most important thing going on in the world.”

“That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends,” she continued.

“Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to (the) coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening,” Hadid said.

“And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

“I just am not rushed [to share],” she added, stating: “I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something.”

Rumors of Hadid’s pregnancy with her boyfriend Zayn Malik were dispelled in early May during a video call interview with Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, the model announced that she and Malik were very excited and happy about the baby.

Yolanda Hadid, Hadid’s mother, had previously shared that the due date for her daughter’s baby girl was in September, E! News previously reported.

Hadid and the baby’s father, Zayn Malik, 27, have been spending the last few months during the coronavirus outbreak in isolation on a farm in rural Pennsylvania.