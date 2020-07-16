You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 claims 45 more lives in Saudi Arabia

COVID-19 claims 45 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announced 45 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,764 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c66ud

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

COVID-19 claims 45 more lives in Saudi Arabia

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 187,622
  • A total of 2,370 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 45 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,764 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 260 were recorded in Jeddah, 213 in Hufof, 208 in Riyadh and 159 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 187,622 after 4,574 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,370 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for international action over decaying Red Sea oil tanker

Saudi Arabia to host massive defense exhibition to rival IDEX

Updated 16 July 2020
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia to host massive defense exhibition to rival IDEX

  • World’s largest arms importer seeks to develop its own manufacturing sector
  • Former Farnborough Airshow CEO Shaun Ormrod has been hired as chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s biennial World Defense Show
Updated 16 July 2020
ARAB NEWS 

LONDON: Saudi Arabia plans to host a massive international defense show as the world’s largest arms importer seeks to develop its own manufacturing sector.
Currently the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, is the region’s largest industry gathering, with the next one due to be held next February.

Former Farnborough Airshow CEO Shaun Ormrod has been hired as chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s biennial World Defense Show which will be held for the first time in March 2022.
Gulf states including Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing heavily in their domestic defense industries to reduce their reliance on imports and increase the number of prized manufacturing jobs. The Kingdom, currently the third biggest spender on defense globally, aims to localize half of its military spending by 2030.
“The World Defense Show is a key milestone for Saudi Arabia as it continues to develop a sustainable local defense industry,” said Ahmad Al-Ohali, the governor of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).
The show’s venue, that will accommodate about 80,000 square meters of floor space, will feature demonstration facilities and the latest military kit used across land, sea and air.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Defense Show Shaun Ormrod

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi defense contractor to invest up to $16 million to further localize services
Saudi Arabia
Saudi defense partnerships signed at Paris Air Show

Latest updates

How technology is keeping elderly Egyptians safe during coronavirus crisis
Minister: No investors for Lebanon's ailing power sector
The future of learning: Pandemic gives rise to homeschooling in the UAE
A disinfection robot built by students combats COVID-19 in Lebanon
UAE reschedules Mars mission launch to between July 20 and July 22

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.