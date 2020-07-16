COVID-19 claims 45 more lives in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 45 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,764 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 260 were recorded in Jeddah, 213 in Hufof, 208 in Riyadh and 159 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 187,622 after 4,574 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,370 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
