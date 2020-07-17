You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces uncertainty as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces uncertainty as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

The rise in coronavirus cases in the capital Tokyo has raised questions about the planned tourism campaign. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wfq2d

Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces uncertainty as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: A multi-billion dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced uncertainty on Thursday as coronavirus cases grew in Tokyo, with government ministers and experts looking at ways to stop the virus spreading from the capital.

Minister of Transport Kazuy-oshi Akaba told reporters he was proposing implementing the “Go To” campaign but without travel to and from the capital, where new cases of the coronavirus are causing alarm.

“I would like to hear what our experts think about starting it on July 22 with Tokyo residents, or the city as a destination, not included,” Akaba told reporters.

The concerns in Japan highlight a conundrum facing countries around the world over how to balance reviving economies battered by the coronavirus while safeguarding public health.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was also due to meet the experts to discuss the tourism campaign a day after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike questioned its timing and methods.

Japan has not experienced the kind of explosive spread of the coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands in other countries. But Tokyo has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level after a series of new cases.

Tokyo on Thursday reported a record 286 new cases, the govern-ment said.

The government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secre-tary Yoshihide Suga, said Japan had 19,000 hospital beds and plenty of medical supplies to cope with the outbreak.

He also noted the devastating economic impact of the corona- virus on Japan’s regions with most foreign tourists banned from entering the country.

“We hope the Go To campaign supports tourism and the food and beverage industry and brings about a social and economic recovery so that the regions can escape this severe situation,” Suga told a news conference.

Under the campaign travelers get subsidies of as much as 50 percent to boost tourism-reliant economies outside major popula-tion areas.

Nishimura said earlier he wanted to hear the opinions of the experts on containment measures, such as as preventing big gatherings and ensuring ventilation on transport.

The government is keen to avoid a return to the stay-at-home restrictions that helped to contain the virus but hurt the economy, putting it on course to shrink at its fastest pace in decades this fiscal year.

Opposition lawmakers and others have raised concern that with infections in Tokyo running at their highest level since the outbreak began, city folk could spread the virus through regions that have been relatively lightly hit.

“I don’t see why it can’t be delayed a bit, or it could be limited to certain regions,” said Ryuta Ibaragi, governor of Okayama in the west of the country, which has had just 29 infections out of Japan’s total tally of 23,000 cases.

“Based on the current situation with infections, I really want them to think again about the timing and method for implementing” the campaign, Koike said on Wednesday.

Underscoring the plight of the travel industry, overseas visitors to Japan totalled just under 4 million in the first half of the year, data showed on Wednesday, just a tenth of the government’s full-year target of 40 million.

Topics: Japan

Related

Business & Economy
With apps and remote medicine, Japan offers vision of the future

Cathay Pacific flags first-half loss of $1.3 billion as travel demand battered

Updated 11 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Cathay Pacific flags first-half loss of $1.3 billion as travel demand battered

  • Coronavirus pandemic has crushed travel demand
Updated 11 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways expects a first-half net loss of $1.3 billion, including impairment charges on 16 planes, the airline said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic crushed travel demand.
Earlier, the airline had flagged a “substantial” first-half loss and that it had burned through cash of $322 million to $386 million each month since February.
The first-half loss estimate compares to a profit of $173 billion profit in the first half of 2019, before widespread anti-government protests and the virus withered demand.

Topics: aviation Cathay Pacific Hong Kong

Related

Business & Economy
$5bn bailout saves Cathay Pacific
Business & Economy
Hong Kong airport transit from June 1 excludes mainland flights: Cathay Pacific

Latest updates

Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyberattack this week
Cathay Pacific flags first-half loss of $1.3 billion as travel demand battered
India coronavirus cases pass one million
UAE confirms 281 new coronavirus cases
Malaysia’s farmers move online during pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.