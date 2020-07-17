You are here

Indonesian coal plant taints South Korea’s green pledge

Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power in Suralaya on July 16 Jul 2020. (Reuters)
Indonesia fisherman Ramidin fishing at a port near the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power in Suralaya, Banten province, on July 11, 2020. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)
Reuters

SURALAYA, Indonesia:  Indonesian fisherman Ramidinsays he used to catch stingray by paddling just off the shore of his village, but as a giant coal power complex nearby has expanded over the past three decades, he has had to venture further out to sea.

Now, state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) has confirmed it will partner Indonesia to add two more 1,000 megawatt units to the complex in Suralaya, which residents fear will further increase water and air pollution.

KEPCO’s announcement late last month came despite South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s “Green New Deal” that was launched ahead of his party’s April parliamentary election victory and included loose pledges to end support for coal, at home and overseas.

The Java 9 and 10 units will be built and maintained by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company, which received a nearly $3 billion bailout from South Korean state banks and institu-tions this year.

Greenpeace says the $3.5 billion expansion project could result in up to 1,500 premature deaths over the typical 30-year lifespan of a coal-fired power plant, as well as affect the air in the capital Jakarta, a city of 10 million people that lies 120 km (75 miles) to the east.

Many residents in Suralaya, on the western tip of Java, Indone-sia’s most populous island, worry that the expanded coal complex will lock in decades of pollution that has plagued the once pristine village since the power complex began operating in 1984.

“It used to be able to catch fish closer to the shore but since those power plants were built, the waste may affect the fish, and they went away,” said Ramidin. “We didn’t use the motor (boat) back then. We only used the paddle to get fish.”

The Indonesian government and KEPCO say the new coal units will use the latest technology to minimize pollution. Local residents are skeptical.HIGHLIGHTS

 
  • Korean utility to partner in $3.5 billion Indonesia project.
  • Locals worry project will result in decades of pollution.
  • Coal venture mars President Moon’s “Green New Deal.”

Analysts question the need for more coal power generation in Indonesia given the falling cost of renewable energy, a bleak economic outlook and environmental risks. They have also questioned South Korea’s commitment to fighting climate change.

“It seems that the Korean government’s Green New Deal is just an empty promise,” said Julien Vincent, executive director of Market Forces, a climate lobby group.

KEPCO said it takes climate change seriously, and that the Indonesian project meets the environmental standards set in South Korea.

Germany’s Siemens will also supply equipment to the project, despite making vague commitments to exit coal. A spokesman said phasing out of coal investments did not include projects where it has existing obligations.

Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces uncertainty as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

Reuters

TOKYO: A multi-billion dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced uncertainty on Thursday as coronavirus cases grew in Tokyo, with government ministers and experts looking at ways to stop the virus spreading from the capital.

Minister of Transport Kazuy-oshi Akaba told reporters he was proposing implementing the “Go To” campaign but without travel to and from the capital, where new cases of the coronavirus are causing alarm.

“I would like to hear what our experts think about starting it on July 22 with Tokyo residents, or the city as a destination, not included,” Akaba told reporters.

The concerns in Japan highlight a conundrum facing countries around the world over how to balance reviving economies battered by the coronavirus while safeguarding public health.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was also due to meet the experts to discuss the tourism campaign a day after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike questioned its timing and methods.

Japan has not experienced the kind of explosive spread of the coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands in other countries. But Tokyo has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level after a series of new cases.

Tokyo on Thursday reported a record 286 new cases, the govern-ment said.

The government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secre-tary Yoshihide Suga, said Japan had 19,000 hospital beds and plenty of medical supplies to cope with the outbreak.

He also noted the devastating economic impact of the corona- virus on Japan’s regions with most foreign tourists banned from entering the country.

“We hope the Go To campaign supports tourism and the food and beverage industry and brings about a social and economic recovery so that the regions can escape this severe situation,” Suga told a news conference.

Under the campaign travelers get subsidies of as much as 50 percent to boost tourism-reliant economies outside major popula-tion areas.

Nishimura said earlier he wanted to hear the opinions of the experts on containment measures, such as as preventing big gatherings and ensuring ventilation on transport.

The government is keen to avoid a return to the stay-at-home restrictions that helped to contain the virus but hurt the economy, putting it on course to shrink at its fastest pace in decades this fiscal year.

Opposition lawmakers and others have raised concern that with infections in Tokyo running at their highest level since the outbreak began, city folk could spread the virus through regions that have been relatively lightly hit.

“I don’t see why it can’t be delayed a bit, or it could be limited to certain regions,” said Ryuta Ibaragi, governor of Okayama in the west of the country, which has had just 29 infections out of Japan’s total tally of 23,000 cases.

“Based on the current situation with infections, I really want them to think again about the timing and method for implementing” the campaign, Koike said on Wednesday.

Underscoring the plight of the travel industry, overseas visitors to Japan totalled just under 4 million in the first half of the year, data showed on Wednesday, just a tenth of the government’s full-year target of 40 million.

