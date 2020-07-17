You are here

Dubai holds first ‘real life’ conference after shutdown

(Podium L to R) Emirates' divisional senior vice president Boutros Boutros, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths, and Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) Helal Saeed al-Marri, attend the Restart Dubai Summer Conference in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on July 16, 2020. (AFP / KARIM SAHIB)
  • Dubai received about 16.7 million visitors last year
DUBAI: “Don’t touch the screen!” warned an organizer as participants attempted to print their badges, via barcodes sent to their phones, at Dubai’s first “real life” business conference since the coronavirus shutdown hit in March.

The emirate hosts dozens of conventions every year, from political events to lifestyle forums, but for months the virus forced the sector to move from conference halls to computer screens.

Now, 10 days after reopening its doors to tourists, the city that received more than 16.7 million visitors last year has also restarted its conference business, with an event focusing on the artificial intelligence industry.

In a vast hall at the city’s World Trade Center, until recently a field hospital for coronavirus patients, it was a full house on Thursday as hundreds of attendees at the AI Everything conference occupied rows of chairs spaced far apart under social distancing guidelines.

Others were outside the hall, listening to the event on screens as they waited for someone to leave their seat so they could enter.

“It’s good to be here, face to face with others,” said Reem Al Hashimi, minister of state for international cooperation, in one of the opening sessions.

“What this pandemic has taught us is that we need to be conscious and careful, but we also need to live our lives, so finding that healthy proper scientific balance is critical.”

The four-hour event looked very different from what the city used to offer pre-COVID — with no crowded foyers or waiters bearing trays of drinks, and packaged energy bars and fruit replacing gourmet buffets.

A badge printing station was set up next to the hall entrance, with organizers in face shields and black suits advising attendees on how to get their credentials without touching anything.

Colorful signs on the floor adorned with smiley faces reminded participants to “keep a safe distance” and told them “don’t forget your mask.”

Dubai is betting that demand for tourism, and a quick adaptation to life under COVID-19, will see its tourism industry bounce back after the painful shutdown, billing itself as a safe destination with the resources to ward off the virus.

The reopening comes even as the UAE battles coronavirus infection rates that have climbed to more than 55,800 with 335 deaths.

However, the field hospital at the World Trade Center discharged its last patient on July 8 and closed its doors before turning the wards back into event halls bearing the slogan “Restart Dubai.”

Topics: Dubai

China’s economy bounces back from pandemic contraction

China’s economy bounces back from pandemic contraction

  • But retail sales fell short of forecasts, suggesting that consumer reticence to go out and spend may delay a full recovery
BEIJING: China’s economy returned to growth in the second quarter following a coronavirus contraction, with President Xi Jinping promising continued expansion ahead and urging foreign companies to be a part of it.

The forecast-beating figures released on Thursday follow a string of data showing the world’s number two economy slowly emerging from the pandemic, and should provide hope to other governments looking to recover from a crisis that has likely caused a global recession.

Gross domestic product expanded 3.2 percent in April-June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, smashing expectations and a massive improvement on the 6.8 percent contraction in the first quarter.

In a letter to members of the Global CEO Council, Xi said “the fundamentals of China’s long-term economic growth have not changed and will not change,” according to state media.

He reiterated pledges to continue opening up an economy that many foreign businesses say offers unfair advantages to Chinese companies, and added that it was “the right choice to stay rooted in China.”

However, in a sign that full recovery could take time, retail sales — a key indication of consumer sentiment — fell short of forecasts, shrinking 1.8 percent on-year in June, suggesting continued reticence about going out to spend even as the virus appears largely under control in China.

The data also failed to lift Asian markets, led by Shanghai, which tanked 4.5 percent having rallied around 15 percent this month.

“No matter how much stimulus and fiscal sugar you try to entice consumers with, they will not leave their apartment and go on a spending spree until they feel confident the landscape is virus-free,” said AxiCorp strategist Stephen Innes.

The retail sector occupies an increasingly crucial role in China’s economy as leaders look to consumers, rather than trade and investment, to drive growth.

A domestic consumption pick-up is especially needed as external demand weakens, but Innes noted it is easier to normalize supply than demand.

Louis Kuijs, of Oxford Economics, said household consumption remains the “weakest link” among indicators, although China’s economic upturn is expected to continue in the second half of 2020.

Economists warn, however, that official Chinese figures should be taken with a grain of salt, with longstanding suspicions they are massaged upward for political reasons by a ruling Communist Party that bases its legitimacy on delivering continued prosperity.

“Is it too good to be true?” ING chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang asked, saying that more data was needed. She pointed to risks down the road including trade and tech tensions with other economies, particularly the US.

Economists also warn of uncertainty owing to an uneven recovery — growth in infrastructure investment has rebounded, but private fixed-asset investment and retail sales remained weak.

As if mindful of the concerns, Xi pledged that “China will foster new opportunities and create new prospects for Chinese and foreign enterprises,” and will implement growth-oriented policies, his letter said, according to Xinhua.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year, has since shut businesses and destroyed millions of jobs globally, likely tipping the world economy into recession.

Growth beat the 1.3 percent gain tipped in an AFP poll of analysts but remains among China’s lowest quarterly expansion rates on record. The economy contracted 1.6 percent on-year in the first six months, the NBS said, and urban unemployment dipped to 5.7 percent in June from 5.9 percent a month earlier.

Unemployment is a closely watched marker, with nearly nine million graduates expected to enter an uncertain labor market this year and analysts saying actual joblessness is likely higher.

NBS spokeswoman Liu Aihua said China’s economy was staging a “gradual recovery.” But it is “still under pressure” as the pandemic ravages many of China’s key trading partners.

China is expected to be the only major economy to see growth in 2020, being the first hit by the virus and to bounce back.

Topics: China Coronavirus

