UAE confirms 281 new coronavirus cases

DUBAI: UAE health authorities confirmed 281 new coronavirus cases overnight from additional 48,000 additional tests conducted on residents and nationals.

The country’s caseload now stands at 56,129 with 47,412 of them already free from the highly contagious virus, state news agency WAM reported.

Health officials likewise noted that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday even as additional 994 individuals have fully recovered.

The UAE aims to further expand the scope of testing nationwide and facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases, and carry out the necessary treatment, its health ministry said in a statement.