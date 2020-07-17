You are here

UAE confirms 281 new coronavirus cases

The UAE aims to further expand the scope of testing nationwide and facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases. (AFP file photo)
Updated 17 July 2020
  • Country’s caseload stands at 56,129 with 47,412 of them already free from the highly contagious virus
DUBAI: UAE health authorities confirmed 281 new coronavirus cases overnight from additional 48,000 additional tests conducted on residents and nationals.

The country’s caseload now stands at 56,129 with 47,412 of them already free from the highly contagious virus, state news agency WAM reported.

Health officials likewise noted that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday even as additional 994 individuals have fully recovered.

The UAE aims to further expand the scope of testing nationwide and facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases, and carry out the necessary treatment, its health ministry said in a statement.

Iraq to reopen airports for international flights July 23

Updated 17 July 2020
Iraq to reopen airports for international flights July 23

  • The committee overseeing Iraq’s response to the pandemic hopes to lift the coronavirus curfew in early August
Iraq’s airports will resume international commercial flights on July 23 as the country begins to ease coronavirus lockdown measures, local daily Baghdad Post reported.

The decision also affects airports within the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority banned commercial passenger flights in March as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Authorities extended the ban as infection rates of the virus were rising.

However, the government committee overseeing Iraq’s response to the pandemic announced on Thursday the easing several lockdown measures with hopes of lifting the curfew in early August.

Meanwhile, Shopping malls may now re-open and a curfew will be imposed for shorter hours, form 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time.

Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan

