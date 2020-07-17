Kuwait government calls for continued adherence to coronavirus precautions

DUBAI: The Kuwaiti government has urged its citizens and expatriates to continue abiding with coronavirus precautions and contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

The Gulf nation reported 791 new cases of coronavirus overnight on Thursday, bringing its caseload to 57,668, with Kuwaitis nationals having reporting higher infection rates.

Cabinet officials said the cases among nationals remain high due to mingling, state news agency KUNA reported.

The new infection cases include people who have had sustained contact with infected individuals and others whose source of infection is currently investigation, health ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad told KUNA.

He similarly echoed the Cabinet’s precautionary call, urging citizens and expatriates to follow social distancing rules to ward off the virus.

Government officials are likewise assessing whether to lift the complete lockdown of Farwaniya area, which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, as the country continually eases back into normalcy.

The decision depends on health authorities analyzing the readings of data related to developments on the coronavirus situation, government spokesperson Tareq Al-Mezrim said.

“This is what happened before ending the lockdowns in Hawalli, Mahboula, Jleeb Al-Shouyouk and Khaitan areas,” he said.