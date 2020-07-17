You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait government calls for continued adherence to coronavirus precautions

Kuwait government calls for continued adherence to coronavirus precautions

Cabinet officials said the cases among nationals remain high due to mingling, state news agency KUNA reported. (WAM file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/58eu3

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait government calls for continued adherence to coronavirus precautions

  • Cabinet officials say cases among nationals remain high due to mingling
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Kuwaiti government has urged its citizens and expatriates to continue abiding with coronavirus precautions and contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

The Gulf nation reported 791 new cases of coronavirus overnight on Thursday, bringing its caseload to 57,668, with Kuwaitis nationals having reporting higher infection rates.

Cabinet officials said the cases among nationals remain high due to mingling, state news agency KUNA reported.

The new infection cases include people who have had sustained contact with infected individuals and others whose source of infection is currently investigation, health ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad told KUNA.

He similarly echoed the Cabinet’s precautionary call, urging citizens and expatriates to follow social distancing rules to ward off the virus.

Government officials are likewise assessing whether to lift the complete lockdown of Farwaniya area, which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, as the country continually eases back into normalcy.

The decision depends on health authorities analyzing the readings of data related to developments on the coronavirus situation, government spokesperson Tareq Al-Mezrim said.

“This is what happened before ending the lockdowns in Hawalli, Mahboula, Jleeb Al-Shouyouk and Khaitan areas,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Kuwait

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait expects nearly 1.5 million expats to leave by end of year
Middle-East
Kuwait advises against travelling abroad due to coronavirus pandemic

UAE confirms 281 new coronavirus cases

Updated 17 July 2020
Arab News

UAE confirms 281 new coronavirus cases

  • Country’s caseload stands at 56,129 with 47,412 of them already free from the highly contagious virus
Updated 17 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE health authorities confirmed 281 new coronavirus cases overnight from additional 48,000 additional tests conducted on residents and nationals.

The country’s caseload now stands at 56,129 with 47,412 of them already free from the highly contagious virus, state news agency WAM reported.

Health officials likewise noted that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday even as additional 994 individuals have fully recovered.

The UAE aims to further expand the scope of testing nationwide and facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases, and carry out the necessary treatment, its health ministry said in a statement.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

Related

Middle-East
UAE warns of $13,600 fine for returnees who break quarantine rules
Middle-East
No coronavirus deaths reported in UAE in last 24 hours

Latest updates

Kuwait government calls for continued adherence to coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus surge, renewed lockdowns fan fresh worries about global fuel demand
Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyberattack this week
Cathay Pacific flags first-half loss of $1.3 billion as travel demand battered
India coronavirus cases pass one million

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.