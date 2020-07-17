You are here

Israel sets new weekend shutdown to fight coronavirus surge

Residents sit on a road as they protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus disease crisis on July 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

  • People would be allowed to leave their homes this weekend but malls, shops, pools, zoos and museums would shut from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning
JERUSALEM: Israel imposed a new weekend shutdown on Friday and tightened a series of coronavirus curbs to lower infection rates, amid growing public anger over the government’s handling of the crisis.
People would be allowed to leave their homes this weekend but malls, shops, pools, zoos and museums would shut from Friday afternoon until Sunday morning, the government said in a statement.
Full weekend lockdowns that could confine people to their homes may be imposed by July 24, after the government gains parliamentary approval for that, Israel Radio reported. Weekends in Israel begin on Friday afternoon, the eve of the Jewish Sabbath, and last until Sunday — a working day.
On all days, gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors and restaurants would be allowed to serve take-out only, the government said. A further decision on whether to keep summer schools and nurseries open would be made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Israel reopened schools and many businesses in May, lifting restrictions that had flattened an infection curve after a partial lockdown imposed in March.
But with the infection rate rising sharply in the past few weeks, many public health experts said the government had moved too fast while neglecting to take the necessary epidemiological steps to control the pandemic once the economy reopened.
A poll by the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday found only 29.5 percent of the public trust Netanyahu’s handling of the crisis and thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, demanding economic relief.
Unemployment soared after the March lockdown and is at 21 percent. Netanyahu has announced numerous aid packages, some of which have been slow to come through and others that have drawn criticism for being ineffective.
Israel, with a population of 9 million, has reported more than 44,000 coronavirus cases and 377 deaths.

European civil aviation safety body issues warning against flying into Iran airspace

Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

European civil aviation safety body issues warning against flying into Iran airspace

  • ‘Due to the presence of various advanced air-defense systems, it is advised to be cautious with the risk associated to civil aviation’
Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Europe’s civil aviation safety agency issued a conflict zone information bulletin warning commercial flights flying into Iranian airspace that may be inadvertently targeted by the country’s air defense systems.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the EU body responsible for civil aviation safety, said that “due to the hazardous security situation, and poor coordination between civil aviation and military operations, there is a risk of misidentification of civil aircraft.”

“Due to the presence of various advanced air-defense systems, it is advised to be cautious with the risk associated to civil aviation. The risk to operations is assessed to be HIGH for Flight Levels below 250,” EASA said in a statement.

Flight levels are used to ensure safe vertical separation between aircraft, described by a number which is the nominal altitude, or pressure altitude in hundreds of feet. Therefore, a pressure altitude of 25,000 feet is referred to as ‘Flight Level 250’.

“Operators should take this information and any other relevant information into account in their own risk assessments, alongside any available guidance or directions from their national authority as appropriate,” the agency noted said in its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin, which remains effective until January 16 next year.

Tehran earlier said that a misalignment of an air defense unit’s radar system was the key ‘human error’ that resulted in the accidental downing of Flight 752 by Ukraine International Airlines in January.

The aircraft was struck by two missiles shortly after taking off from Tehran’s main airport on January 8, killing all 752 passengers and crew on board.

Iran’s air defenses were on heightened alert when the jet was shot down after Tehran earlier hit with missiles bases in Iraq that host American troops stationed there.

Topics: Iran

