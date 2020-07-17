You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s coronavirus death toll passes 12,000

Russia’s coronavirus death toll passes 12,000

Russia’s nationwide tally of infections is now at 759,203, the world’s fourth highest caseload. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xycw

Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

Russia’s coronavirus death toll passes 12,000

  • Its nationwide tally of infections is now at 759,203, the world’s fourth highest caseload
Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 12,000 on Friday, as the country reported 186 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
The country’s coronavirus crisis response center registered 6,406 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 759,203, the world’s fourth highest caseload.
The death toll now stands at 12,123. Russia says 539,373 people have recovered.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

Related

World
Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say
Saudi Arabia
Russian coronavirus vaccine trials to be held in Saudi Arabia

Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Updated 52 sec ago
AFP

Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

  • Putin alongside senior Russian government officials “emphasised an urgent need for the parties to adhere to a cease-fire”
  • The two rivals have been locked for decades in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s southwestern separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh
Updated 52 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it is prepared to mediate peace talks between ex-Soviet rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan after fighting escalated along their shared border.
President Vladimir Putin and members of Russia’s Security Council expressed “extreme concern” over the flare-up in fighting between the South Caucasus countries that erupted last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin alongside senior Russian government officials “emphasised an urgent need for the parties to adhere to a cease-fire, and voiced a readiness to mediate efforts,” Peskov said, quoted by the Interfax news agency.
The two rivals have been locked for decades in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s southwestern separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh, which was seized by ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.
Negotiations mediated by Russia, the United States, and France since 1994 have failed to bring about a lasting resolution to the stalemate.
The most recent flare-up in fighting began on Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of starting the shelling that has continued sporadically for several days and so far claimed a total of 17 lives.
Armenian government spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Friday that fighting subsided overnight and that “the situation remains calm, there is no shooting.”
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said “overall, situation remains tense.”

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorny Karabakh Russia Vladimir Putin

Related

World
New clashes dash hopes of end to fighting on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
World
4 Azerbaijani troops die in clashes with Armenia

Latest updates

Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break
Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19
UK PM hopes for return to normality by Christmas
Italy greets first refugees since border lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.