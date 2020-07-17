You are here

  • Home
  • French business tax cut amounts to annual $11.4 billion: finance minister

French business tax cut amounts to annual $11.4 billion: finance minister

The business cuts are designed to encourage firms to produce in France, according to finance minister Bruno Le Maire. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/65q3y

Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

French business tax cut amounts to annual $11.4 billion: finance minister

  • Cuts designed to encourage firms to produce in France
Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

PARIS: The French government will cut the annual taxes companies have to pay in addition to normal corporate income tax by $11.4 billion, not $22.8 billion, a minister said on Friday.
The cuts are designed to encourage firms to produce in France.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that a cut of $11.4 billion next year would be followed by another cut of $11.4 billion in 2022, for a cumulative annual reduction of $22.8 billion.
But Industry Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher told the radio station BFM Business that the recurring annual decrease from 2021 onwards would be $11.4 billion.
“It’s a $11.4 billion decrease, and it’s a massive decrease for companies,” she said.
This brings the planned support for domestic industry and services to $34.2 billion, not $45.6 billion as announced on Wednesday by the new prime minister, Jean Castex, Pannier-Runacher added.

Topics: France economy

Related

Business & Economy
Brexit fallout: France overtakes UK as world’s No. 5 economy
Business & Economy
France heading for worst recession since WWII: minister

Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break

Updated 52 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break

  • Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East, has been scrambling to contain the pandemic since it reported its first two COVID-19 deaths in February
  • Neighbouring countries imposed travel curbs and strict quarantine measures after the first cases of their own days later, mostly in travelers with links to Iran
Updated 52 min 46 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Dubai-based Emirates airlines resumed flights to the Iranian capital on Friday after a five-month break due to shutdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East, has been scrambling to contain the pandemic since it reported its first two COVID-19 deaths in February.
Neighbouring countries imposed travel curbs and strict quarantine measures after the first cases of their own days later, mostly in travelers with links to Iran.
The 16 passengers on the Emirates flight from Dubai passed through a disinfection tunnel and had their body temperature checked upon arrival at Tehran’s airport.
In the departures lounge, masked outgoing passengers lined up at the Emirates check-in counter while an airport worker disinfected dozens of luggage trolleys.
The United Arab Emirates was among a list of countries that suspended all air links with Iran in February, along with nearby Armenia, Iraq, Kuwait and Turkey.
The UAE is a key international transit route for Iranians and had daily flights to Iran.
“My colleagues and I screened the passengers for symptoms with interviews and we also have thermal sensors,” said Nadia Piri, one of the airport’s resident doctors.
Passengers had to fill in forms on arrival, Piri said, and would have to self-isolate for 14 days.
Airport deputy head Mohammadreza Karimian said a number of airlines have asked to resume flights to Iran.
“Different airlines have made requests, considering that we observe all health protocols throughly,” he said, without naming them.
Iran has been battling a resurgence of COVID-19 illness, with official figures showing a rise in both new infections and deaths since a two-month low in May.
The health ministry on Friday raised the overall virus toll to more than 13,790 deaths, with 183 new fatalities, and over 269,400 confirmed cases.
Iran has refrained from imposing full lockdowns but closed schools and canceled public gatherings.
It banned travel between provinces in March but lifting the order the next month.
The rising toll has prompted authorities to make masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces and allow worst-hit provinces to reimpose restrictions, with the capital Tehran among the latest.

Topics: Iran UAE Emirates Airline Emirates Tehran

Related

Middle-East
European civil aviation safety body issues warning against flying into Iran airspace
Middle-East
Iran says it has executed Iranian agent linked to CIA

Latest updates

Russia ready to mediate talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Emirates resumes Iran flights after five-month break
Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19
UK PM hopes for return to normality by Christmas
Italy greets first refugees since border lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.