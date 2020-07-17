You are here

REVIEW: ‘Space Force’ aims for the stars, but falls short of stellar

Steve Carrell and John Malkovich in 'Space Force.' (Netflix)
  • New comedy from Greg Daniels and Steve Carell lands some zingers, but ultimately misfires
AMMAN: On paper, there’s a lot to love about “Space Force.” It’s created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (of US “The Office” fame), boasts an incredible ensemble cast (including Carell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O Yang and supporting turns from Jane Lynch, Patrick Warburton and Noah Emmerich), and a premise with enough real-world relevance for stinging satire.
Carell stars as Mark Naird, a career military man who has recently been promoted to four-star general. Unfortunately for Naird, rather than being appointed the head of his beloved Air Force, he is ordered to set up Space Force — the passion project of the (never named but oft-lampooned) US president. Naird is teamed with head scientist Adrian Mallory (Malkovich) and an array of eccentric experts, and tasked with getting American boots back on the moon.
Sadly, the show doesn’t make the most of the opportunities presented by this attractive opening premise. Though there are some genuine laugh-out-loud moments, and the sending up of the current US administration is, at times, extremely clever, “Space Force” veers from slapstick parody to satirical subtlety too wildly and often to ever get a proper handle on what the series is shooting for.
Naird is the perfect example. The protagonist wobbles from bumblingly inept (insisting on using a chimpanzee to conduct complex repairs in outer space) to craftily capable (pushing for a scheduled successful launch despite protestations from the scientists) with no discernible pattern or reasoning. Carell plays Naird with gruff rigidity (hiding a more sensitive, moralistic side of course) and is inherently watchable, and Malkovich is brilliant, stealing every scene he’s in. There are spectacular special effects — no tightened purse strings for an all-star comedy show in the Netflix model, it seems — and some extremely funny asides. But it’s all thrown together with little apparent thought or structure. Actors such as Kudrow are barely used, while tried-and-tested repeated gags (many propelled by Naird’s hapless secretary, played by Don Lake) wear thin pretty quickly.
“Space Force” has all the ingredients for a great comedy show: a timely setup, a brilliant team, and the backing of a major network. But there remain some significant kinks that should have been ironed out.

How age management medicine can help prevent disease, improve quality of life

Mouna El-Haimoud

How age management medicine can help prevent disease, improve quality of life

  • AMM could help toward increasing life expectancy by optimizing biomarkers related to age and the ageing process
Mouna El-Haimoud

MARBELLA, Spain: A Spanish anti-ageing doctor is leading the way in prescribing a new medical discipline aimed at helping prevent disease and improving quality of life and longevity.

Dr. Alfonso Galan, of the Neolife Clinic in Marbella, believes age management medicine (AMM) should become the standard form of care in the 21st century.

A specialist in family and community medicine, Galan said AMM could help toward increasing life expectancy by optimizing biomarkers related to age and the ageing process.

“The main difference from other specialties is that it focuses on health instead of illness, and we mean health in the way the World Health Organization described it 75 years ago: ‘A state of complete physical, mental, and social wellbeing.’

“We aim for optimal values of excellence so that our patients are in the best possible state metabolic-wise, hormonal-wise, and in their minds and bodies for years and years to come,” he added.

AMM treatment is based around the four pillars of exercise, nutrition, advanced supplementation, and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, Galan said, with a focus on sleep and rest, stress management, and detoxification.

“Patients will feel younger, more energetic, stronger, leaner, more capable of doing their daily tasks, coping better with life stress, also improving their libido and performance as well as better health for the arteries, bones, and joints.

“We use supplements, scientifically proven to be effective and safe, instead of drugs to try and fix most issues and suboptimal biomarkers, which allows us to minimize the risk of side effects a lot.

“As for the hormone replacement therapy, we use bio-identical hormones, that is, molecularly identical to the hormones we are not producing properly, we also don’t go over the normal physiological levels of a healthy young man or woman,” he added.

The former emergency doctor pointed out that AMM also reduced the possibility of people suffering from age-related diseases such as osteoarthritis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, osteoporosis, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Medical assistant, Diana Bulimaga, from Marbella, said: “It is not just another medical treatment, but an integral complex that helps to improve any aspects of life, body, and mind.”

Nutritionist Alejandro Monzo said that the nutrition pillar of AMM could have a huge impact. “We carried out a study monitoring and following up on the body composition of patients with individualized diets that are prescribed according to the patient’s profile and special needs.

“The control of a healthy diet, the change of habits, the monitoring of physical exercise, and improving the relationship with food are the main objectives.

“This change toward a healthy lifestyle is what helps patients to achieve a higher quality of life and disease prevention,” Monzo added.

AMM treatments were designed for all ages, each was different, and they could be tailored to suit individual patients, said Galan.

Patients from the Middle East come especially to Marbella for Age Management Medicine treatment while on vacation and they continue with it once back home, he added. 

‘There’s an increasing number of patients from the Middle East. I actually love to have them, because they know so much! In general, they are well aware of their health, what they can do to improve it and they have tried several strategies, several clinics and treatments to feel. They come with something they’ve read or heard about or even tried, that provides us with a challenge,” Galan said.

One patient, Marianna, currently undergoing an AMM program, said: “My experience (of AMM) has been a turning point in my life. It has positively changed my whole mind and body, and I feel stronger physically and mentally.”

Another 60-year-old patient said: “I’ve been in treatment for nine years now, and before I used to be tired all day, it was hard for me to keep up with my work and family. I gained extra weight, I had lack of sleep, I was forgetting things and I was not concentrating much.

“After doing a complete check-up, they gave me a treatment with various supplements, and different hormones. Everything has gotten better since then, my biological age now is six years less than what my ID shows,” they added.

