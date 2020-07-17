You are here

  UN sounds alarm over fake news in troubled Mali

UN sounds alarm over fake news in troubled Mali

Protesters gestures on a barricade put up in front of the Salam mosque of Badalabougou, where the influent Imam Mahmoud Dicko led a prayer dedicated to the victims of the clashes of the past two days in Bamako on July 12, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • The UN’s high commissioner for human rights warned on Friday of a worrying surge of fake news in the West African state of Mali
  • The UN made the warning ahead of ceremonies in Bamako on Friday by a coalition of protest groups to mourn the deaths of demonstrators killed in clashes last week
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s high commissioner for human rights warned on Friday of a worrying surge of fake news in the West African state of Mali, which is battling a political crisis and extremist violence.
“We have reports that social media has been partially blocked — it can be seriously worrying because it is very important that people are able to access information,” the commissioner’s spokeswoman, Liz Throssell, said.
“But at the same time there are also concerns that there has been a lot of fake news disseminated on social media, a lot of messages online inciting violence.
“There are all these tensions and it risks inflaming tensions further,” said Throssell.
Such problems do not justify restricting the Internet, she said. “Shutting down the Internet can be extremely risky and can have unintended consequences.”
She reiterated a UN appeal for all parties in Mali to show restraint.
The UN made the warning ahead of ceremonies in Bamako on Friday by a coalition of protest groups to mourn the deaths of demonstrators killed in clashes last week.
According to the Malian government, 11 people died and 158 were wounded, while the UN says at least 14 demonstrators lost their lives.
The coalition is demanding that President ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who has been in power since 2013, step down.

Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyberattack this week

Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyberattack this week

  • Twitter said that the hackers were able to gain control of a small number of accounts and send tweets from them
  • Accounts of celebrities and political figures including Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk were hacked during the cyberattack on Wednesday
Updated 17 July 2020
Reuters

Twitter Inc. said late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyberattack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised.
Twitter said that the hackers were able to gain control of a small number of accounts and send tweets from them.
The company added that it was continuing to assess whether hackers were able to access private data of the targeted accounts.
Accounts of celebrities and political figures including Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk were hacked during the cyberattack on Wednesday.
Twitter reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners.
The FBI’s San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, it said in a statement on Thursday, as more Washington lawmakers called for an accounting of how it happened.
The high-profile accounts that were hacked also included rapper Kanye West, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber Technologies Inc. and Apple Inc.

