Turkish defense industry says it can support Azerbaijan

The Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar (C) and the Turkish Armed Forces Command meeting on June 17. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

  • Turkey has strong historical and cultural ties with Azerbaijan
  • President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that it would not hesitate to “stand against any attack” on Azerbaijan
ANKARA: Turkey’s defense industry chief said on Friday that his sector was ready to help Azerbaijan, which has seen border clashes with Armenia in which 16 people have been killed.
Turkey has strong historical and cultural ties with Azerbaijan, as well as joint energy projects.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that it would not hesitate to “stand against any attack” on Azerbaijan and that Armenia was “out of its depth” in the conflict.
On Friday, Defense Industry Director Ismail Demir tweeted that “Our defense industry, with all its experience, technology and capabilities, from our armed drones to our ammunition and missiles and our electronic warfare systems, is always at the disposal of Azerbaijan!.”
Fifteen soldiers from both sides and one civilian have died since Sunday in the clashes between the neighboring former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s over the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region.
International concern is high because of the threat to stability in a region that hosts pipelines taking oil and gas from the Caspian Sea to global markets.
Demir, who met Azerbaijan’s deputy defense minister and air force commander Ramiz Tahirov in Ankara, said Turkey would help to modernize Azerbaijan’s army.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Armenia had started the border clashes, and that it would be “drowned under the plot that they initiated.” (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans and Kevin Liffey)

  • Lebanon confirmed two new deaths and 57 coronavirus cases on Thursday
  • At the start of July, the number of those who needed to be hospitalized increased by 82 percent
The head of Lebanon’s Rafik Hariri University Hospital called on lockdown measures to be tightened as coronavirus cases in the country rise, local paper The Daily Star reported. 
Hospital chief, Firass Abiad, told the local daily on Thursday that the government needed to reinforce restrictive measures to curb the surge of infections. 
“The response to coronavirus needs to be fast. We should start tightening these restrictions now,” he said.
Lebanon confirmed two new deaths and 57 coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of registered infections in the country to 2,599, with a total number of 40 deaths.
The crisis-hit country experienced a surge in new infections after its airport reopened two weeks ago.
At the start of July, the number of those who needed to be hospitalized increased by 82 percent, while admissions to intensive care increased by 33 percent, according to data from the Health Ministry.
“The situation is worrisome as we are seeing numbers that we are not seeing before” Abiad said, adding that the ministerial committee for coronavirus should decide on the measures needed.

