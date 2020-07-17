You are here

UK PM hopes for return to normality by Christmas

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on July 15, 2020 ahead of the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons. (AFP)
AFP

  • Johnson sketched out a timetable for easing the remaining lockdown measures in England, including lifting homeworking guidance and reopening sports stadiums and live theater
  • Fears of a second wave of infections were raised this week when scientists said nearly 120,000 people could die in hospitals alone from September to June next year
AFP

LONDON: Britain could return to normality from the coronavirus outbreak by Christmas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, despite fears of a second wave of cases over winter.
Johnson sketched out a timetable for easing the remaining lockdown measures in England, including lifting homeworking guidance and reopening sports stadiums and live theater.
“It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November, at the earliest, possibly in time for Christmas,” he said.
Current government guidance is for employees to work from home where they can.
But under the latest proposals, Johnson said employers can have “more discretion” and discuss with workers whether it is safe to return to the office from August 1.
Asked if that was at odds with his own government’s advice, Johnson also said people could still continue to work from home.
From the same date, most remaining leisure venues, including skating rinks and casinos could also reopen, subject to social distancing regulations.
Wedding receptions with up to 30 guests would also be allowed.
Johnson also said the state-run National Health Service (NHS) would receive an extra £3 billion ($3.8 billion, 3.3 million euros) to prepare for a possible winter spike in cases.
“Even as we plan for the worst, I strongly believe we should also hope for the best,” he added.
Fears of a second wave of infections were raised this week when scientists said nearly 120,000 people could die in hospitals alone from September to June next year.
The warning was put forward as a “reasonable worst-case scenario” if no counter-measures were put in place.
Johnson acknowledged the risks of reopening, particularly for winter when the NHS is often under greater strain because of seasonal flu outbreaks.
But he said councils across England would be given new powers to impose local restrictions quickly in the case of outbreaks, instead of a renewed nationwide lockdown.
Leicester, a city in central England, has been under local lockdown for the last two weeks because of a spike in cases.
Johnson gave sports fans something to cheer about by announcing the intention to allow crowds to return to stadiums, subject to successful test events, from October.
Mass gatherings have been banned since March, and the showpiece English Premier League has been played behind closed doors, without fans, since it resumed.
Among the pilot events will be the World Snooker Championship, the Glorious Goodwood horseracing festival and two county cricket friendly matches later this month.
Britain has seen more than 45,000 deaths in the outbreak — the worst in Europe — leading to criticism about the government approach to tackle the crisis.
On Friday, the health ministry ordered an urgent review into how death tolls are counted, after a study claimed an overestimation because figures included people who died long after recovering from the virus.

Italy greets first refugees since border lockdown

Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy greets first refugees since border lockdown

  • Ten refugees — members of four families — traveled via a humanitarian corridor organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio
  • The refugees, originally from Afghanistan and Syria, arrived from the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos
Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy has welcomed the first group of refugees to arrive in the country since its borders were closed due to the pandemic.

Ten refugees — members of four families — traveled via a humanitarian corridor organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio, a lay Catholic group dedicated to social service, together with Greek and Italian authorities. 

The refugees, originally from Afghanistan and Syria, arrived from the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, a site originally intended to hold 3,000 refugees but now with more than 19,000 people.

“Moria is known as the hell of Europe,” Razieh Gholami, one of the refugees, told journalists after arriving in Rome four months after Italy closed its borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

“The refugees staying in Moria live in difficult, frightening conditions where fundamental rights are ignored and they have no way of returning or moving forward,” she said. “Such a difficult situation has become even harder with the pandemic. People are just stuck there.”

Andrea Riccardi, founder of Sant’Egidio, told Arab News: “The reception of these 10 refugees today is a stimulus. In times of confinement, other EU countries should not forget these forgotten people, who are at the gates of Europe. Lesbos is their symbol.”

The Rome-based charity will help the refugees integrate into Italian society with language programs, as it has done with 57 other exiles who have come to Italy via the same path. The first group arrived in April 2016, traveling on the same plane as Pope Francis when he returned to Rome from a visit to the Lesbos refugee camp.

The humanitarian corridors project offers people who flee from conflict in their countries legal and safe ways to reach Europe. It aims to stop refugees risking their lives at the hands of human traffickers and dangerous crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.

According to figures from the Community of Sant’Egidio, more than 3,000 refugees have arrived in Europe from the Middle East and Africa under the scheme. The NGO claims that all have been relocated and now live normal lives in several Italian cities, mainly in the center and south of the country.

“I have been in a refugee camp in Greece for two years. The situation for those living in Greece is not good,” said Gholami, who arrived in Italy with her children, Eshan Khavari, 4, and Sajad Khavari, 10, and husband Mohammad Khavari.

Gholami, who has been recognized for her artworks inside the refugee camp, presented the Sant’Egidio community with a painting showing Christ sending an angel from heaven to fly to the refugee camp.

“I dedicate this painting to those angels of the Sant’Egidio community who help the desperate like me,” she said.

Some previously relocated refugees in Italy welcomed the new arrivals with a volunteer-made lunch at Sant’Egidio’s headquarters in Trastevere in central Rome.

Among them was Syrian Majid Alshakarji, 19, who escaped the civil war in 2016.  He and his family fled from Aleppo to Tunisia, but then returned to Syria and left for Turkey before finally going to Greece.

Alshakarji’s family was one of the three Syrian refugee families who came to Rome with Pope Francis. He has now lived in the capital for four years and is studying to become a dentist.

“We have been allowed to have a new life in a new country — it is a beautiful experience,” he said.

