What We Are Reading Today: False Alarm

Updated 18 July 2020
Author: Bjorn Lomborg

The thesis of Bjorn Lomborg’s False Alarm is simple and simplistic: Activists have been sounding a false alarm about the dangers of climate change.
“If we listen to them, Lomborg says, we will waste trillions of dollars, achieve little and the poor will suffer the most,” Joseph E. Stiglitz said in a review for The New York Times.
“Science has provided a way to carefully balance costs and benefits, if we would only listen to its clarion call. And, of course, the villain in this ‘false alarm,’ the boogeyman for all of society’s ills, is the hyperventilating media. Lomborg doesn’t use the term ‘fake news,’ but it’s there if you read between the lines,” the review added.
The author not completely fatalistic. “He urges imposing a carbon tax and investing much more on innovation, both good ideas, although neither is a panacea, especially since the carbon price he suggests is far too low,” the review added.
Climate change also includes more extreme weather events — more intense hurricanes, more droughts, more floods, with all the devastation to life, livelihood and property that accompanies them.

What We Are Reading Today: Happiness for All?: Unequal Hopes and Lives in Pursuit of the American Dream

Author: Carol Graham

The Declaration of Independence states that all people are endowed with certain unalienable rights.
Among them is the pursuit of happiness. But is happiness available equally to everyone in America? How about elsewhere in the world? Carol Graham draws on cutting-edge research linking income inequality with well-being to show how the widening prosperity gap has led to rising inequality in people’s beliefs, hopes, and aspirations.
The result is an optimism gap between rich and poor that, if left unchecked, could lead to an increasingly divided society.
Happiness for All? highlights the importance of well-being measures in identifying and monitoring trends in life satisfaction and optimism, and demonstrates how hope and happiness can lead to improved economic outcomes.
Awards and Recognition: One of Project Syndicate’s Best Reads in 2017 (chosen by Kermal Dervi )

