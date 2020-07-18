You are here

  • Home
  • Panama extends suspension of international flights by a month due to coronavirus

Panama extends suspension of international flights by a month due to coronavirus

The country’s Tocumen airport is a major hub for Panama-based Copa Airlines, which like other carriers has been hard hit by the pandemic. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j44wp

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Panama extends suspension of international flights by a month due to coronavirus

  • The additional month of suspended flights begins on July 22
  • As of Friday, Panama had reported 51,408 total cases of the coronavirus and 1,038 deaths
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

PANAMA CITY: Panama’s civil aviation authority said on Friday it will extend a suspension of international flights by another month due to the coronavirus crisis.
The additional month of suspended flights begins on July 22, according to a statement from the civil aviation authority.
International flights were first suspended in March as the spread of the virus prompted authorities to impose measures to better contain it.
The country’s Tocumen airport is a major hub for Panama-based Copa Airlines, which like other carriers has been hard hit by the pandemic.
As of Friday, Panama had reported 51,408 total cases of the coronavirus and 1,038 deaths.

Topics: Panama Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia hosts G20 talks on post-coronavirus recovery
Middle-East
Kuwait reopens mosques after months of coronavirus closure

US congresssman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80

Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
AFP

US congresssman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80

  • Lewis was among the youngest of the original Freedom Riders who fought segregation on the US transportation system in the early 1960s
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: John Lewis, the non-violent civil rights warrior who marched with Martin Luther King Jr and nearly died from police beatings before serving for decades as a US congressman, has died at age 80, House colleagues said Friday.
“Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.
She described Lewis, who was recently battling pancreatic cancer, as “a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation.”
The son of sharecroppers, the African-American Lewis was among the youngest of the original Freedom Riders who fought segregation on the US transportation system in the early 1960s, eventually becoming one of the nation’s most powerful voices for justice and equality.

Related

Business & Economy
Oil giant among US firms awarding bumper bonuses before bankruptcy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, US universities discuss enhancing ties

Latest updates

Panama extends suspension of international flights by a month due to coronavirus
Saudi Arabia hosts G20 talks on post-coronavirus recovery
US congresssman John Lewis, civil rights icon, dead at 80
UAE detects 293 new coronavirus infections, 2 deaths
Iran police crack down on citizens protesting worsening economic crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.