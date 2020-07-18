You are here

US passenger flights to India can resume July 23

The US Transportation Department earlier accused India of engaging in ‘unfair and discriminatory practices’ on charter air carriers serving India. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had earlier banned all scheduled services
WASHINGTON: The government of India has agreed to allow US air carriers to resume passenger services in the US-India market starting July 23, the US Transportation Department said on Friday.
The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, had banned all scheduled services, prompting the US Transportation Department in June to accuse India of engaging in “unfair and discriminatory practices” on charter air carriers serving India.
The Transportation Department said it was withdrawing an order it had issued requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights, and said it had approved an Air India application for passenger charter flights between the United States and India.
A group representing major US airlines and the Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment on Friday.
India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter it was moving to “further expand our international civil aviation operations” and arrangements from some flights “with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries.”
“Under this arrangement,” it added, “airlines from the concerned countries will be able to operate flights from & to India along with Indian carriers.”
The US Transportation Department order was set to take effect next week. The Trump administration said in June it wanted “to restore a level playing field for US airlines” under the US-India Air Transport Agreement. The Indian government had banned all scheduled services and failed to approve US carriers for charter operations, it added.
The US government said in June that Air India had been operating “repatriation” charter flights between India and the United States in both directions since May 7.

Firemen battle blaze at Nantes cathedral in western France

Firemen battle blaze at Nantes cathedral in western France

  • TV images showed smoke coming out of the 15th century structure
  • The blaze comes just over a year after a major fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
NANTES, France: Firemen were battling a fire that broke out early on Saturday morning inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, the local fire service said on Twitter.
TV images showed smoke coming out of the 15th century structure. The blaze comes just over a year after a major fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, which destroyed its roof and main spire.
Cecile Renaud, who works in a bakery facing the cathedral and alerted the fire services early on Saturday, told BFM TV she had seen huge flames inside the building.
“It was a huge shock. It’s extremely sad.”
It is not the first time the cathedral has caught fire. It was partly destroyed during World War Two in 1944 after Allied bombings. In 1972 a fire completely ravaged its roof. It was finally rebuilt 13 years later.

