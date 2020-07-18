You are here

Mass protests rock Russian Far East city again

People hold banners and signs during an unauthorised rally in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region who was arrested a week ago, in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on July 18, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Mass protests rock Russian Far East city again

  • The protests against the arrest of Furgal have taken place every day this week
  • Sergei Furgal was arrested two weeks ago and flown to Moscow where he was put in jail for two months
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW, Russia: Tens of thousands of people in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk took to the streets on Saturday, protesting the arrest of the region’s governor on charges of involvement in multiple murders.
Local media estimated the rally in the city 6100 kilometers east of Moscow attracted from 15,000 to 50,000 people. The protests against the arrest of Furgal have taken place every day this week, with hundreds of people rallying in the city center every day, and reflected widespread anger over the arrest of the popular governor and a simmering discontent with the Kremlin’s policies.
Sergei Furgal, the popular Khabarovsk region governor, was arrested two weeks ago and flown to Moscow where he was put in jail for two months. Russia’s Investigative Committee says he is suspected of involvement in several murders of businessmen in 2004 and 2005, before his political career began.
Furgal has denied the charges, which relate to his time as a businessman with interests ranging from imports of consumer goods to timber and metals.
Last Saturday, crowd of up to 35,000 people reportedly rallied in the city center. The protests are the largest ever to have taken place in Khabarovsk, a city of 590,000.
Furgal, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, was elected governor in 2018. His unexpected victory in the gubernatorial election reflected growing public frustration with President Vladimir Putin’s policies and marked a painful setback for the main Kremlin party, United Russia.

Topics: Russia

New jump in India and warning coronavirus cases could double

Updated 43 min 55 sec ago
AP

New jump in India and warning coronavirus cases could double

  • Over 300,000 samples are being tested every day
  • About a dozen states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam, have put high-risk areas under lockdowns
Updated 43 min 55 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: A surge of 34,884 new coronavirus cases took India’s tally to 1,038,716, as local governments continue to reimpose focused lockdowns in several parts of the country.
The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 671 deaths in the past 24 hours for a total of 26,273. The ministry said the recovery rate had slightly come down to 62.9%.
The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to a number of reasons including limited testing. Over 300,000 samples are being tested every day.
About a dozen states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam, have put high-risk areas under lockdowns, only allowing essential food supplies and health services.
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to take concrete steps to contain the pandemic. He warned that the number of infections will double to 2 million by Aug. 10 at the current pace.
Experts say India is likely to witness a series of peaks as the infection spread in rural areas.

Topics: Coronavirus India

