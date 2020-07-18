You are here

  • Home
  • New jump in India and warning coronavirus cases could double

New jump in India and warning coronavirus cases could double

1 / 3
An elderly woman walks down a flight of stairs, helped by a policewoman, after she gave her swab sample, at a temple in Mumbai, India, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP)
2 / 3
A health worker screens residents for COVID-19 symptoms in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP)
3 / 3
Health workers record reports before collecting swab samples in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z6vdq

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

New jump in India and warning coronavirus cases could double

  • Over 300,000 samples are being tested every day
  • About a dozen states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam, have put high-risk areas under lockdowns
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: A surge of 34,884 new coronavirus cases took India’s tally to 1,038,716, as local governments continue to reimpose focused lockdowns in several parts of the country.
The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 671 deaths in the past 24 hours for a total of 26,273. The ministry said the recovery rate had slightly come down to 62.9%.
The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to a number of reasons including limited testing. Over 300,000 samples are being tested every day.
About a dozen states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam, have put high-risk areas under lockdowns, only allowing essential food supplies and health services.
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to take concrete steps to contain the pandemic. He warned that the number of infections will double to 2 million by Aug. 10 at the current pace.
Experts say India is likely to witness a series of peaks as the infection spread in rural areas.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

World
US passenger flights to India can resume July 23
Business & Economy
India’s richest man takes on Amazon, Walmart in e-commerce gamble

European bishops slam Hagia Sophia conversion

Updated 36 min 39 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

European bishops slam Hagia Sophia conversion

  • The World Council of Churches wrote a letter to Turkey’s president calling for the decision to be reversed
  • The UNESCO-listed Hagia Sophia was completed in 537 AD by Byzantine Emperor Justinian
Updated 36 min 39 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: After Pope Francis spoke of being “very saddened” by the conversion of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul from a museum into a mosque, European Catholic bishops expressed dismay at the Turkish decision.
“Converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque distances Turkey from Europe, and it is a blow to the Orthodox Church and to interreligious dialogue,” Manuel Barrios Prieto, general secretary of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), told Arab News.
The World Council of Churches, which counts 350 churches as members, wrote a letter to Turkey’s president calling for the decision to be reversed.
In a press statement, COMECE said the decision regarding Hagia Sophia “is a blow to interreligious dialogue,” a field where, according to a 2019 European Commission report, Turkey has “a serious problem,” particularly in relation to hate speech and threats directed against national, ethnic and religious minorities.
The EU Commission report said such hate speech in the media and by public officials had continued despite “discussions between the Government and representatives of minorities.”
It added that continued “attacks or acts of vandalism” against minority places of worship “need to be investigated,” and that “full respect for and protection of language, religion, culture and fundamental rights in accordance with European standards have yet to be fully achieved.”
The Conference of the Catholic Bishops of Turkey (CET) also denounced the decision regarding the 1,500-year-old Byzantine building.
“Although we would wish Hagia Sophia to retain its character as a museum, we are a church deprived of juridical status, so we cannot give any advice on this country’s internal questions,” the CET said in a statement sent to the Catholic News Service.
The UNESCO-listed Hagia Sophia was completed in 537 AD by Byzantine Emperor Justinian, and for centuries served as one of the world’s most important centers of Christianity.
The cathedral was converted into an imperial mosque about 550 years ago after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople (present-day Istanbul), and in 1934 became a museum on the orders of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Topics: Hagia Sophia Turkey bishops

Related

Middle-East
Hagia Sophia will open outside prayer time, says Turkey
Middle-East
Turkey will inform UNESCO about Hagia Sophia moves – foreign minister

Latest updates

New jump in India and warning coronavirus cases could double
Leaving British Daesh members in Syrian camps could create ‘Daesh 2.0’
European bishops slam Hagia Sophia conversion
Okhtein’s designers on its new eyewear and handbag collections
Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane’s black box to France

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.