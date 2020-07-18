COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Saudis take three medals in prestigious chemistry competition

JEDDAH: Three Saudi students representing the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) won three medals at the Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad in Moscow, one of the biggest student science competitions in the world.

More than 100 students from around the world took part in the event, which was held remotely.

The Kingdom, represented by Mawhiba and the Ministry of Education, in partnership with the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology, won three medals — one silver and two bronze — at the competition, increasing the Saudi prize tally to 14.

Osama Al-Ali, from the Riyadh Education Department, won a silver medal. Fellow participant Mohammed Al-Hadithi, also of the Riyadh Education Department, and Iyad Al-Salhi, of the Eastern Region Education Department, won bronze medals.

Saudi Arabia has won 11 medals — nine bronze and two silver — since it first took part in the event.

The Saudi students in the competition were chosen after an intense training and testing program to find the Kingdom’s brightest entrants, Mawhiba said in a statement.

“Some of the participating students have been training with Mawhiba for more than five years and no fewer than three. The average number of hours trained is about 3,000,” the statement added.

The team taking part in the current edition of the Olympiad included six students from various education departments.

The Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad is the biggest scientific competition in chemistry for high school students. It is conducted in Russian, but questions are translated into English.

The competition has been held for more than 53 years and consists of a theoretical and a practical test. A total of 27 countries take part, including China, Russia and Belarus.