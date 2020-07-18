You are here

COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announced 40 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,565 new confirmed cases of the disease on Saturday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 194,218
  • A total of 2,447 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 40 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,565 new confirmed cases of the disease on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 224 were recorded in Makkah, 212 in Riyadh, 189 in Jeddah and 182 in Hufof.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 194,218 after 3,057 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,447 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

