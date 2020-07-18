Coronavirus reveals ‘fragility of our world’: UN chief

You are here

Guterres said people were running out of patience at the glaring disparities and discrimination across societies. (File/AFP)
  • Guterres said coronavirus was “shining a spotlight” on global injustice
  • “We have been brought to our knees — by a microscopic virus. The pandemic has demonstrated the fragility of our world,” he said
JOHANNESBURG: Coronavirus has revealed the “fragile skeleton” of societies and could push 100 million people into extreme poverty, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.
Speaking on the 102nd birthday anniversary of the late Nelson Mandela — South Africa’s first black president — Guterres said coronavirus was “shining a spotlight” on global injustice.
“We have been brought to our knees — by a microscopic virus. The pandemic has demonstrated the fragility of our world.”
“Entire regions that were making progress on eradicating poverty and narrowing inequality have been set back years, in a matter of months,” he warned at a virtual memorial lecture organized by the Johannesburg-based Nelson Mandela Foundation.
The economic fallout of the pandemic, which has infected more than 14 million and killed close to 600,000 people worldwide, is being disproportionately felt among informal workers, small businesses and women, Guterres said.
“We face the deepest global recession since World War II,” he said. “One hundred million more people could be pushed into extreme poverty. We could see famines of historic proportions.”
Coronavirus is an “x-ray” that has revealed “fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built,” he added, citing unequal health care provision, unpaid care work, income disparity and climate change as some of the concerns.
“It is exposing fallacies and falsehoods everywhere... The delusion that we live in a post-racist world. The myth that we are all in the same boat.”
He said the world’s 26 richest people hold as much wealth as half the global population.
“But income, pay and wealth are not the only measures of inequality,” he added.
Guterres said people were running out of patience at the glaring disparities and discrimination across societies.
He singled out the global anti-racism movement stoked by the death of George Floyd — an African-American man killed by a white policeman in May — as simply “one more sign that people have had enough.”
Enough of “inequality and discrimination that treats people as criminals on the basis of their skin color,” enough of “structural racism” and “systematic injustice.”
Coronavirus, he said, had also created an opportunity for world leaders to build a “more equal and sustainable world.”
“We are at breaking point. But we know which side of history we are on.”

  • Highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases recorded for second day in a row
  • Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10.
GENEVA: The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday.
Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10. Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June.
Total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 600,000 people in seven months. The surge means that 1 million cases were reported in under 100 hours.
The WHO reported 71,484 new cases in the United States, 45,403 in Brazil, 34,884 in India and 13,373 in South Africa.
India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil. Epidemiologists say India is still likely months from hitting its peak.
Cases in Brazil crossed the 2 million mark on Thursday, doubling in less than a month and adding nearly 40,000 new cases a day. A patchwork of state and city responses has held up poorly in Brazil in the absence of a tightly coordinated policy from the federal government.
The United States, which leads with world with over 3.7 million cases, has also tried to curb the outbreak at the state and local levels with only limited success.

