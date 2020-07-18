You are here

  Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha

Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha

Police said they are questioning the men, who are local residents, to determine exactly why they destroyed the Buddha, instead of alerting authorities. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 July 2020
AP

  • A video went viral on social media showing a man breaking the statue with a hammer when it was still partially embedded in the ground
  • The men, charged under the country’s antiquities laws, face up to five years in jail if convicted
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Police arrested four men Saturday for allegedly destroying an ancient statue of Buddha they found while doing construction work near a historic Buddhist site in northwest Pakistan, officials said.
The arrests in the district of Mardan were made hours after a video went viral on social media showing a man breaking the statue with a hammer when it was still partially embedded in the ground.
Local archaeologists later determined the Buddha statue was of historic value.
The men, charged under the country’s antiquities laws, face up to five years in jail if convicted. The laws prohibit the destruction of damage to any antiquities, police said.
“We have taken the pieces of the destroyed Buddha into our custody to assess its archaeological value but apparently it was an ancient one. We lost it unfortunately,” said Abdul Samad Khan, who heads the province’s archaeology department.
Police said they are questioning the men, who are local residents, to determine exactly why they destroyed the Buddha, instead of alerting authorities.
The incident took place not far from Takhat Bhai, a mountainous area that was once part of Gandhara, an important Buddhist kingdom that stretched across modern-day Pakistan and Afghanistan more than 1,000 years ago.
Pakistan possesses a rich cultural heritage but doesn’t have the resources to adequately protect it.

Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 600,000, total cases now more than 14 million

Updated 47 min 35 sec ago
REUTERS:

Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 600,000, total cases now more than 14 million

  • Highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases recorded for second day in a row
  • Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10.
Updated 47 min 35 sec ago
REUTERS:

GENEVA: The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday.
Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10. Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June.
Total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 600,000 people in seven months. The surge means that 1 million cases were reported in under 100 hours.
The WHO reported 71,484 new cases in the United States, 45,403 in Brazil, 34,884 in India and 13,373 in South Africa.
India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil. Epidemiologists say India is still likely months from hitting its peak.
Cases in Brazil crossed the 2 million mark on Thursday, doubling in less than a month and adding nearly 40,000 new cases a day. A patchwork of state and city responses has held up poorly in Brazil in the absence of a tightly coordinated policy from the federal government.
The United States, which leads with world with over 3.7 million cases, has also tried to curb the outbreak at the state and local levels with only limited success.

