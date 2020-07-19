What We Are Reading Today: The Rise Of The G.I. Army, 1940-1941

What We Are Reading Today: False Alarm

Author: Bjorn Lomborg

The thesis of Bjorn Lomborg’s False Alarm is simple and simplistic: Activists have been sounding a false alarm about the dangers of climate change.

“If we listen to them, Lomborg says, we will waste trillions of dollars, achieve little and the poor will suffer the most,” Joseph E. Stiglitz said in a review for The New York Times.

“Science has provided a way to carefully balance costs and benefits, if we would only listen to its clarion call. And, of course, the villain in this ‘false alarm,’ the boogeyman for all of society’s ills, is the hyperventilating media. Lomborg doesn’t use the term ‘fake news,’ but it’s there if you read between the lines,” the review added.

The author not completely fatalistic. “He urges imposing a carbon tax and investing much more on innovation, both good ideas, although neither is a panacea, especially since the carbon price he suggests is far too low,” the review added.

Climate change also includes more extreme weather events — more intense hurricanes, more droughts, more floods, with all the devastation to life, livelihood and property that accompanies them.