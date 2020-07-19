You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Rise Of The G.I. Army, 1940-1941

Updated 19 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Rise Of The G.I. Army, 1940-1941

Updated 19 July 2020
Arab News

Author: Paul Dickson

Paul Dickson’s The Rise of the G. I. Army, 1940-1941 recounts the remarkable story of how the US built its Army from scratch before World War II.
In 1939 the Army comprised fewer than 200,000 poorly trained and equipped troops and officers. By October 1941, the country’s newly refurbished Army had over a million-and- a-half soldiers in uniform and was led by a revitalized officer corps.
“Dickson’s goal is to explain how this feat was accomplished — before Americans knew they were going to war,” said Risa Brooks in a review for The New York Times.
Brooks said that Dickson’s “book reveals some little-known history about the Army and American society in the 1930s and early 1940s. Some readers may be surprised to learn that a New Deal program, the Civilian Conservation Corps, known as the Tree Army, was run by the Department of War.”
Major sections of the book discuss a series of “maneuvers” in the American South in 1940 and 1941, including the important Louisiana Maneuvers of 1941.

What We Are Reading Today: False Alarm

Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: False Alarm

Updated 18 July 2020
Arab News

Author: Bjorn Lomborg

The thesis of Bjorn Lomborg’s False Alarm is simple and simplistic: Activists have been sounding a false alarm about the dangers of climate change.
“If we listen to them, Lomborg says, we will waste trillions of dollars, achieve little and the poor will suffer the most,” Joseph E. Stiglitz said in a review for The New York Times.
“Science has provided a way to carefully balance costs and benefits, if we would only listen to its clarion call. And, of course, the villain in this ‘false alarm,’ the boogeyman for all of society’s ills, is the hyperventilating media. Lomborg doesn’t use the term ‘fake news,’ but it’s there if you read between the lines,” the review added.
The author not completely fatalistic. “He urges imposing a carbon tax and investing much more on innovation, both good ideas, although neither is a panacea, especially since the carbon price he suggests is far too low,” the review added.
Climate change also includes more extreme weather events — more intense hurricanes, more droughts, more floods, with all the devastation to life, livelihood and property that accompanies them.

