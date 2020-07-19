Czech active coronavirus cases swing to new high as local outbreaks continue

You are here

People walk past and sit at a half-kilometre long table set up on the Charles Bridge in Prague to celebrate the end of the restrictions linked to the new coronavirus pandemic on June 30, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The central European country of 10.7 million has had 358 deaths from the COVID-19 disease
  • The rise in active cases has grown as daily infections held above 100 in the past days
PRAGUE, Czech: The tally of active cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 4,764, above the previous high of 4,737 seen in April, health ministry data showed on Sunday.
On Saturday 113 new cases were identified, bringing the total since the beginning of March when first cases were found to 13,885.
The central European country of 10.7 million has had 358 deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, far fewer than many western European nations.
The rise in active cases has grown as daily infections held above 100 in the past days, outpacing the number of recoveries. The new cases — many in the country’s industrial north-east where a mine outbreak occurred — have so far been milder than before.
The number of people in hospitals was 135 on Saturday, less than a third of the peak of 446 in April and far below capacities of the national health system as presented by the government.
Pressure on hospitals is among criteria the government uses when deciding on response.
Since lifting a strict nationwide lockdown imposed in March, the authorities have pledged to avoid future countrywide measures and instead respond to local outbreaks regionally.
On Friday, authorities tightened coronavirus restrictions in the northeast of the country after a spike in cases in several locations, reinstating compulsory face coverings, limiting restaurant opening hours and ordering checks on cross-border commuters.

First Italy trial over ‘migrant pushback’ to Libya

  • Libya is not considered a port of safety under international law
  • The captain and a representative oare accused of violating international laws that forbid the forced return of people to countries where they or their rights are at risk
ROME, Italy: The captain of an Italian-flagged ship is to be tried for allegedly forcing migrants back to Libya, in the first such case in Italy, documents seen by AFP show.
The Asso 28 supply ship picked up 101 migrants near an oil and gas rig in international waters, before taking them to the port of Tripoli and handing them over to the Libyan coast guard, according to prosecutors in Naples.
The captain and a representative of the Augusta Offshore company that owns the ship are accused of violating international laws that forbid the forced return of people to countries where they or their rights are at risk.
Libya is not considered a port of safety under international law.
The rescue took place on July 30, 2018 near the Sabratha platform which is operated by Mellitah Oil & Gas, a consortium of Libya’s National Oil Corporation and Italy’s ENI.
Among those pulled from the unseaworthy dinghy were five minors and five pregnant women.
Despite the rescue taking place on an Italian-flagged ship which was under Rome’s jurisdiction, no call was made to Italy’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), the documents show.
The Augusta Offshore company at the time said the rescue had been coordinated by the “Marine department of Sabratha,” in conjunction with a representative of the Libyan coast guard who had boarded the Asso 28.
Eni said it had been coordinated by the Libyan coast guard.
Investigative reporter Nello Scavo for the Avvenire newspaper, who first wrote about the case, said Italian prosecutors had found no trace of a Marine department of Sabratha, or evidence that the Libyan MRCC had been alerted.
The ship’s register also showed no mention of a Libyan official on board, he said.
Prosecutors in Naples have taken into evidence audio recordings of radio contact that day between the Asso 28 and the Open Arms charity rescue ship, which had requested details on the migrants’ position and condition.
Nicola Fratoianni, MP and the leader of the Italian Left party, who was on board at the time as an observer, told AFP Saturday that the Open Arms had warned the ASSO 28 that returning the migrants to Libya “was illegal.”
“They (the Asso 28) first said they had had an order from their boss on the Sabratah platform, a platform ENI works on, and then they said the rescue had been coordinated by the Libyan authorities.”
No attempt was made to identify the migrants, check their health, verify whether the minors were unaccompanied, or ask those rescued if they were seeking asylum, all of which violate international conventions, the prosecutors claim.
Fratoianni described it as “an explicit collective pushback on the part of a ship flying the Italian flag.”
The trial was key to “getting to the truth behind too frequent episodes in the central Mediterranean,” he said.
“Not just the infinite tragedies, drownings, deaths, but also the illegal pushbacks, which go against all international laws.”
A trial date has yet to be set but is expected to be after the judiciary August summer break.

Topics: Italy Libya

