More volunteers expected in UAE coronavirus vaccine clinical trials

Volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine within three weeks. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

More volunteers expected in UAE coronavirus vaccine clinical trials

  • Around 5,000 people from Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain have registered during the first 24 hours
  • The vaccine was developed by Chinese state-owned manufacturer Sinopharm
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi expects more volunteers to sign up for Phase III trials for an inactivated coronavirus vaccine, one of several being developed globally against COVID-19.
Around 5,000 people from Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain have registered during the first 24 hours after the trial opened on Thursday, and could potentially involve 15,000 volunteers in the first three to six months of studies, the emirates’ health department said on Friday.

Federal health officials are coordinating with Abu Dhabi for a possibility of widening the trials’ coverage nationwide.

The vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned manufacturer Sinopharm had Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hamed, chairman of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, as its first volunteer to receive the injection.
Citizens and residents who would like to join the trials must satisfy specific criteria: must be above 18 years old, healthy, with no chronic illnesses and no history of COVID-19 infection. Those who qualify can register at the trial’s website www.4humanity.ae.
Volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine within three weeks, and will have to go through monthly follow-ups for a year.

 

UAE United Arab Emirates Coronavirus

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries announced that the launch would proceed at 6:58 a.m. Monday (2158 GMT Sunday)
  • A newcomer in space development, the UAE has so far successfully launched three observation satellites
Updated 19 July 2020
AP

TOKYO: A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday.
The launch of the orbiter — named Amal, or Hope — from Tanegashima Space Center on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for this past Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the provider of the H-IIA rocket, announced Sunday that the launch would proceed at 6:58 a.m. Monday (2158 GMT Sunday). The preparation has been completed, and the rocket is now on the launch pad, Mitsubishi said.
Hope is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. A successful Hope mission would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy, which is seeking a future in space.
Two other Mars missions are planned in the coming days by the US and China. Japan has its own Martian moon mission planned for 2024.
Hope will carry instruments to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change on Mars. It is scheduled to circle the red planet for at least two years. The UAE says it will provide a complete view of the Martian atmosphere during different seasons for the first time.
A newcomer in space development, the UAE has so far successfully launched three observation satellites, but has not gone beyond the Earth’s orbit.
Omran Sharaf, project director of Emirates Mars Mission, said in a Twitter video message Sunday: “The Emirates’ Mars mission is a message of hope to the Arab youth. If a young nation like UAE is able to reach Mars in less than 50 years, then we can do much more as a region.”

Mars UAE Hope Probe

