Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to coronavirus outbreak

A health worker checks the temperature of passengers upon arrival at the departure terminal of Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran. (File/AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

  • The move came as Iran's president said that 25 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran
ANKARA: Turkey has suspended flights to Iran and Afghanistan as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak, the Transport Ministry said on Sunday.
Iranian Presiden Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that 25 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran, although health officials later sought to play down the estimate.
Turkish Airlines had gradually restarted international flights as of June 11. 

Fire at factory in northwest Iran- ILNA

  • Fire breaks out at a cellophane factory in northwest Iran
A fire broke out at a cellophane factory in northwest Iran on Sunday, the ILNA news agency reported, posting video of thick black smoke rising from the site.
The fire was in the town of Sheikh Hassan in East Azerbaijan province.
There have been several fires and explosions at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran since late June.

