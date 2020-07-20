You are here

UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks: Nikkei

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP)
Updated 20 July 2020
Reuters

  • As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, fears over the security of Huawei have forced PM Johnson to choose between the United States and China
TOKYO: The British government asked Japan to help build its 5G wireless networks without Huawei Technologies, the Nikkei said on Sunday, a further step in a global technology and security war between the US and China.

Britain named NEC Corp. and Fujitsu Ltd. as potential alternative suppliers to Huawei, the business daily reported.

British officials met with their counterparts in Tokyo on Thursday, two days after Britain ordered Huawei equipment purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027, the Nikkei said.

As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, fears over the security of Huawei have forced PM Boris Johnson to choose between the US and China, weighing a critical alliance against billions in investment. The Nikkei said the latest move reflects Britain’s effort to bring in new equipment suppliers to foster competition and help reduce costs for the country’s wireless carriers.

British Digital Minister Oliver Dowden last week said Britain was working with its allies to foster stronger rivals to Huawei, naming firms from Finland, Sweden, South Korea and Japan.

$800 million deal to boost Saudi home ownership

  • Moves to increase homeownership in the past have faced challenges because of the comparatively low level of mortgage provision in Saudi Arabia
DUBAI: A multimillion-dollar mortgage financing deal signed on Sunday is expected to fuel the drive toward increased Saudi homeownership, a core pillar of the Vision 2030 strategy.

The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC), an arm of the Public Investment Fund, will acquire mortgages worth SR3 billion ($800 million) from the Public Pension Agency (PPA), one of the main providers of pensions to government and military personnel.

“This agreement will help the liquidity in the market and help us provide more mortgages to people to buy homes,” PPA Gov. Mohammed Al-Nahhas said.

Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom targeted an increase in homeownership to 60 percent by the end of this year, but it is believed to have surpassed that target. The aim is 70 percent by the end of the decade.

Moves to increase homeownership in the past have faced challenges because of the comparatively low level of mortgage provision in Saudi Arabia, compared with other big economies, and the fact that home purchases have relied to a greater extent than elsewhere on cash deals.

SRC Chief Executive Fabrice Susini said the scale of the agreement with PPA illustrated “our commitment to exploring different avenues to help the citizens of Saudi Arabia climb the housing ladder.”

He added: “The deal provides liquidity to the real estate financing market, which in turn is expected to bring lower prices and increase the number of mortgage originations.”

 

 

