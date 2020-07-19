You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian High Commission

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian High Commission

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal
Short Url

https://arab.news/5badx

Updated 20 July 2020
Arab News

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian High Commission

  • Prince Bandar is a minister-ranking adviser at the Royal Court, and is co-founder and chairman of the board of directors at the Arab Thought Foundation
Updated 20 July 2020
Arab News

A royal decree was issued on Sunday to announce the appointment of Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Jockey Club, as chairman of the Equestrian High Commission.
It also appointed Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal as the deputy chairman and Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan as a member of the board.
Prince Bandar is a minister-ranking adviser at the Royal Court, and is co-founder and chairman of the board of directors at the Arab Thought Foundation.
He received a bachelor’s degree in computer sciences from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) and his master’s degree in international business, global equity and technology policy management from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.
Prince Bandar is also chairman of the board of directors at the Arabian Printing and Publishing House.
He is a member of a number of international institutions, such as the General Assembly of the King Faisal Foundation, a charitable body that supports research, education and social welfare, the King Faisal International Prize, and the World Economic Forum.
He is also chairman of the board of directors at the Advanced Media Holding Company, the media parent group to Al-Watan newspaper and Alif Alif FM radio station, and a member of the board of directors at Vision Capital Group.
Prince Bandar expressed his appreciation and thanks to King Salman for bestowing his trust
in him, considering it a great honor to serve a sport very dear to the Kingdom.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Waleed Al-Khuraiji, Saudi deputy foreign minister
Saudi Arabia
Talal N. Kensara, chief strategic management officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Iraqi PM Kadhemi postpones Saudi visit after King Salman hospitalized

Updated 20 July 2020
Reuters

Iraqi PM Kadhemi postpones Saudi visit after King Salman hospitalized

  • ‘Our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq has decided to postpone the visit’
Updated 20 July 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi to Saudi Arabia has been postponed after the hospitalization of King Salman, the Saudi foreign minister said on Monday.


“In recognition of the importance of the visit and a desire to make it succeed, our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq has decided to postpone the visit,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud wrote on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also confirmed the foreign minister’s announcement, posting on Twitter that the Iraqi leader’s visit was held off until the King Salman has left the hospital.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhemi

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
Iraqi PM Kadhemi leads high-level delegation to Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Iraqi PM to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran in diplomatic balancing act

Latest updates

Emirates NBD quarterly profit slumps 58% as coronavirus pandemic provisions jump
Iran arrests ‘perpetrators’ of last week’s protests
TikTok under scrutiny in Australia over security, data concerns
‘Minor Detail’: The aftermath of the Arab-Israeli war
Russia reports almost 6,000 new coronavirus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.