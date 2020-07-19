A royal decree was issued on Sunday to announce the appointment of Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Jockey Club, as chairman of the Equestrian High Commission.
It also appointed Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal as the deputy chairman and Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan as a member of the board.
Prince Bandar is a minister-ranking adviser at the Royal Court, and is co-founder and chairman of the board of directors at the Arab Thought Foundation.
He received a bachelor’s degree in computer sciences from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) and his master’s degree in international business, global equity and technology policy management from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.
Prince Bandar is also chairman of the board of directors at the Arabian Printing and Publishing House.
He is a member of a number of international institutions, such as the General Assembly of the King Faisal Foundation, a charitable body that supports research, education and social welfare, the King Faisal International Prize, and the World Economic Forum.
He is also chairman of the board of directors at the Advanced Media Holding Company, the media parent group to Al-Watan newspaper and Alif Alif FM radio station, and a member of the board of directors at Vision Capital Group.
Prince Bandar expressed his appreciation and thanks to King Salman for bestowing his trust
in him, considering it a great honor to serve a sport very dear to the Kingdom.
