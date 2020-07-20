You are here

Riyadh governor discusses social development programs to achieve Vision 2030

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar discussed the programs of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development with the officials. (SPA)
  • The governor discussed with officials of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development many topics related to the ministry’s programs in the region, executive plans, visions and practical goals
Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh region, on Sunday received Mohammed Al-Jasser, assistant minister of human resources and social development, accompanied by Yasir Al-Babtain, executive director general of branches at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and Mohammed Al-Harbi, the newly appointed director-general of the branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Riyadh. Prince Faisal wished Al-Harbi success in his assigned tasks. The governor also discussed with officials of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development many topics related to the ministry’s programs in the region, executive plans, visions and practical goals.
The assistant minister of human resources and social development referred to the existing cooperation between the governorate of Riyadh and the ministry and Prince Faisal bin Bandar’s support for the ministry’s branch in the region to facilitate work and achieve the goals of the Vision 2030.
For his part, Al-Harbi expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the governor of the Riyadh region for giving him the opportunity, hoping that he would fulfil all expectations.

