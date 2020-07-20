You are here

  Emirates NBD quarterly profit slumps 58% as coronavirus pandemic provisions jump

Emirates NBD quarterly profit slumps 58% as coronavirus pandemic provisions jump

Emirates NBD said its impairment allowances had increased to 4.2 billion dirhams by June-end from 2.6 billion dirhams in the first quarter. (Reuters
Updated 20 July 2020
Reuters

  • Net profit slumped to 2 billion dirhams from 4.74 billion dirhams a year earlier
  • UAE banks have been hit by tough government measures to curb the spread of coronavirus
DUBAI: Dubai’s biggest bank Emirates NBD on Monday posted a 58 percent fall in second-quarter profit, having set aside over $1.1 billion so far this year to cover bad loans in anticipation that the impact of the coronavirus crisis will worsen.
Net profit slumped to 2 billion dirhams ($544.5 million) from 4.74 billion dirhams a year earlier, when it booked a gain of 2.1 billion dirhams from an asset sale.
Chief Financial Officer Patrick Sullivan said while the group was acting to manage costs to reflect softer economic activity, cost cuts would not entirely offset lower income.
Sources told Reuters in June that the bank had started a new round of job cuts, laying off hundreds of employees. One said the pandemic had accelerated a pre-planned process.
UAE Banks Federation Chairman Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair said customers have moved more toward digital services.
“This will require more investment from the banking sector to improve their digital experience... then they will have to drop some of their services which used to be available manually,” Al-Ghurair said on Monday.
UAE banks have been hit by tough government measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, which forced many businesses to temporarily shutter.
Many restrictions have eased since May, though Dubai, which does not have the oil wealth of Abu Dhabi, remains vulnerable as its economy is heavily dependent on tourism, transport and trade.
Emirates NBD said its impairment allowances had increased to 4.2 billion dirhams by June-end from 2.6 billion in the first quarter, with an annualized net cost of risk of 172 basis points.
Its non-performing loan ratio was 5.8 percent at the end of the second quarter, and its total assets were 694.3 billion dirhams, up 29 percent from a year ago.
The bank’s underlying operating performance remained “good,” and the “robust” balance sheet would help it navigate the challenges of low interest rates, low oil prices and the impact of the pandemic, Sullivan said.

S&P: GCC government debt to surge by record-high $100 billion this year

Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

S&P: GCC government debt to surge by record-high $100 billion this year

  • S&P estimates GCC central government deficits to reach about $490 billion cumulatively between 2020 and 2023
  • Since the oil price crash in 2014-2015, Gulf states have relied heavily on debt financing
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: S&P Global Ratings said on Monday it expected Gulf countries’ government debt to increase by a record high of about $100 billion this year, as funding needs spike due to the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices.
The ratings agency estimates Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will register an aggregate central government deficit of about $180 billion, to be financed with $100 billion of debt and an $80 billion draw-down in government assets.
“Based on our macroeconomic assumptions, we expect to see GCC government balance sheets continue to deteriorate up until 2023,” it said in a statement.
It based its forecasts on an average Brent oil price of $30 per barrel for the rest of 2020, $50 in 2021 and $55 from 2022.
Gulf countries have been hit hard by the pandemic and lower oil prices have exacerbated that, with most countries expected to post double-digit fiscal deficits this year.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have already borrowed tens of billions of dollars this year to bolster state coffers.
S&P estimates GCC central government deficits to reach about $490 billion cumulatively between 2020 and 2023.
Since the oil price crash in 2014-2015, Gulf states have relied heavily on debt financing, raising over $90 billion in local and international debt in 2016 and 2017.
After a new record high of about $100 billion this year, S&P expects total debt issuance to decline to around $70 billion by 2023.
Oman, one of the financially weakest countries in the Gulf, has not raised international debt yet this year but S&P expects it to do so in the coming months.
Kuwait is planning to raise up to $16 billion by the end of its current fiscal year, ending in March 2021, but its ability to borrow depends on parliament approving a long-debated new debt law.

