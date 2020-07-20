You are here

  New COVID-19 treatment may reduce hospitalizations by 80%

New COVID-19 treatment may reduce hospitalizations by 80%

Biotech company Synairgen developed the treatment, which uses a protein that the body produces naturally when it fights a viral infection. (Shutterstock)
  • Trial drug stimulates lungs’ immune response to rapidly counteract effects of virus 
LONDON: Preliminary trials conducted by a UK-based company suggest an experimental drug could reduce the number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care by nearly 80 percent.

Biotech company Synairgen developed the treatment, which uses a protein — interferon beta — that the body produces naturally when it fights a viral infection.

During the trial, this protein was inhaled directly into patients’ lungs in the hopes of stimulating an immune response.

Synairgen said patients who underwent the treatment were two to three times more likely to recover to the point where everyday activities were not compromised by their illness.

It also said patients who underwent the trials experienced “very significant” reductions in breathlessness, and the average time that patients spent in hospital was reduced by a third for those receiving the drug.

The scientist in charge of the trial, Tom Wilkinson, said the team is “delighted with the positive data produced,” and if the results are confirmed in larger studies, the new treatment will be “a game changer.”

Synairgen CEO Richard Marsden told the BBC: “We couldn’t have expected much better results than these.”

He described the results as “a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.”

The drug’s effectiveness can in part be credited to the growing body of research into the disease.

Scientists have previously noted that COVID-19 attacks the body without stimulating lungs’ immune response.

Stephen Holgate, professor of immunopharmacology at the University of Southampton and co-founder of Synairgen, said recognizing that coronavirus “is known to have evolved to evade the initial antiviral response of the lung” is a valuable insight.

“Our treatment of giving high local concentrations of interferon beta, a naturally occurring antiviral protein, restores the lungs’ ability to neutralize the virus,” he added.

Governments and private companies worldwide are pouring significant resources into developing effective treatments for COVID-19.

Vaccines remain the gold standard for virus protection. But developing effective treatments in the absence of a working vaccine could prove significant in reducing COVID-19’s mortality rate.

US court upholds Turkish banker’s conviction in Iran case

  • Atilla’s arrest and prosecution drew an outcry from high-level Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
  • Atilla was an executive at Halkbank when he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison – he has since returned to Turkey
NEW YORK: A Turkish banker was properly convicted of helping Iran evade US sanctions in a case that strained relations with Turkey, a federal appeals panel said Monday.
The ruling by the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan concluded that Mehmet Hakan Atilla received a fair trial after he was arrested in 2017 during a business trip to the United States.
A three-judge panel said there was sufficient evidence to support the jury’s guilty verdict, including wiretapped conversations and hundreds of documents establishing that “Atilla was a knowing participant in the sanctions evasion scheme that involved routing hundreds of millions of dollars through the US financial system.”
Atilla’s arrest and prosecution drew an outcry from high-level Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who called Atilla’s conviction on five charges a “scandalous verdict.”
The prosecution attracted new attention recently with the publication of a book by John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.
In the book, Bolton claims that Trump assured Erdogan in 2018 that he would “take care of things” regarding a probe of a Turkish firm believed to be Turkey’s state-run Halkbank. The bank has since been criminally charged and pleaded not guilty to evading US sanctions. A March 2021 trial date has been set.
Atilla was an executive at Halkbank when he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. The sentence was far below the life term recommended by US probation authorities and the 20 years urged by prosecutors.
He has since returned to Turkey. A message was left Monday seeking comment from his Washington-based attorney.
The trial of Atilla featured testimony by wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors. Zarrab’s arrest a year before Atilla initially attracted considerable attention to the case because he was married to Turkish pop star and TV personality Ebru Gundes.
Zarrab testified that he paid over $50 million in bribes to Turkey’s finance minister to help the sanctions-busting scheme flourish.
For a time, former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and Michael B. Mukasey, a former attorney general in President George W. Bush’s administration, attempted to negotiate a resolution to the case with Erdogan and Trump administration officials. The talks in 2017 failed to produce a deal.

