Mohammed Al-Jasser
Mohammed Al-Jasser, assistant minister at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

  • Al-Jasser received his bachelor’s degree in electrical, electronics and communication engineering and a minor degree in math from Seattle University
Updated 21 July 2020
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Jasser has been the assistant minister at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development since March, and was its assistant minister for executive affairs between February and March 2019.
Al-Jasser received his bachelor’s degree in electrical, electronics and communication engineering and a minor degree in math from Seattle University in 1997, his executive training with INSEAD in 2009, and his Program for Leadership Development from Harvard Business School in 2015.
He was previously business development manager at  Ericsson between 2002 and 2005, strategic account manager at Cisco between 2005 and 2008, and was the vice president of the enterprise business unit at Saudi Telecom Company between 2008 and 2014. He was managing director and CEO of Alturki Group, Inma Technologies, between Sept. 2014 and Nov. 2017, and managing director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise between Dec. 2017 and Jan. 2019.
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received Al-Jasser; the general supervisor of the branches, Yasser Al-Babtain, and director general of the ministry’s branch in Riyadh, Mohammed Al-Harbi, at his office on Sunday in Qasr Al-Hakam.
The governor discussed a number of topics with them related to the ministry’s programs in the region, executive plans, and practical goals.
Al-Jasser referred to the existing cooperation between Riyadh and the ministry, Prince Faisal’s support for the ministry’s branch in the region, and the facilitation of work to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

 

