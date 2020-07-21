You are here

  • Home
  • EU nations clinch $2.1 trillion budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

EU nations clinch $2.1 trillion budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Leaders from 27 European Union nations meet face-to-face for a second day of an EU summit to assess an overall budget and recovery package spread over seven years estimated at some 1.75 trillion to 1.85 trillion euros. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ps4e

Updated 21 July 2020
AP

EU nations clinch $2.1 trillion budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

  • The 27 leaders were constantly reminded of the potent medical and economic threat the virus poses to their continent
  • Rarely had a summit been as ill-tempered as this one, and it was the longest since a five-day summit in Nice, France, in 2000
Updated 21 July 2020
AP

BRUSSELS: Weary but relieved, European Union leaders finally clinched a deal on an unprecedented $2.1 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery fund early Tuesday, somehow finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever.
With masks and hygienic gel everywhere at the summit, which was spread over five days, the 27 leaders were constantly reminded of the potent medical and economic threat the virus poses to their continent, and grudgingly committed to a massive aid package for those hit hardest by the pandemic.
To confront the biggest recession in its history, the EU will establish a 750 billion-euro coronavirus fund, partly based on common borrowing, to be sent as loans and grants to the hardest-hit countries. That comes on top of the seven-year, 1 trillion-euro EU budget that leaders had been haggling over for months even before the pandemic.
“This was a summit meeting where I believe the consequences will be historic,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “It created the possibility of setting up loans together, of setting up a recovery fund in the spirit of solidarity.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, “We have laid the financial foundations for the EU for the next seven years and came up with a response to this arguably biggest crisis of the European Union.”
With Macron and Merkel negotiating as the closest of partners, the traditionally powerful Franco-German alliance struggled for days to get the quarreling nations in line.
“The EU as a whole now has a big chance to come out stronger out of the crisis,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Tonight is a big step toward recovery.”
At first, the grants were to total 500 billion euros, but the so-called “frugals” — five wealthy northern nations led by the Netherlands — wanted a cut in such spending and strict economic reform conditions imposed, and the figure was brought down to 390 billion euros.
The summit at the urn-shaped Europa Center laid bare how the nations’ narrow self-interests trumped the obvious common good for all to stand together and face a common adversary.
Rarely had a summit been as ill-tempered as this one, and it was the longest since a five-day summit in Nice, France, in 2000, when safeguarding national interests in institutional reforms long was a stumbling block.
“There were extremely tense moments,” said Macron.
Still, considering every EU leader had the right of veto on the whole package, the joint commitment to invest and spend such funds could be seen as a success.
The days and nights of brutal summiteering will surely have left many wounds between member states, but as history has proven, the EU has an uncanny gift to quickly produce scar tissue and move on.
“People have often accused Europe of being too little, too late. Here we demonstrated the opposite,” von der Leyen said. “This is an absolute record for a new budgetary instrument.”
Even if Tuesday’s agreement was a giant leap forward, the European Parliament, which has called the moves of the member states too timid considering the challenge, still has to approve the deal.
But Tuesday was a moment to revel in the achievement itself.
“An extraordinary situation demands extraordinary efforts,” Merkel said as the leaders pushed on with one of the bloc’s longest summits ever. What was planned as a two-day summit scheduled to end Saturday was forced into two extra days by deep ideological differences among the 27 leaders.
The coronavirus has sent the EU into a tailspin, killing around 135,000 of its citizens and plunging its economy into an estimated contraction of 8.3 percent this year. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez insisted the adoption of an ambitious plan was required, with the crisis continuing to threaten the continent.
The leaders mulled a proposal from the five wealthy northern nations that suggested a coronavirus recovery fund with 350 billion euros of grants and the same amount in loans. The five northern nations — the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Denmark — had long opposed any grants at all, while the EU executive had proposed 500 billion euros.
The latest compromise proposal stands at 390 billion euros in grants.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and others also wanted a link to be made between the handout of EU funds and the rule of law — a connection aimed at Poland and Hungary, countries with right-wing populist governments that many in the EU think are sliding away from democratic rule.

Dubai expatriates race for new jobs after virus layoffs

Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

Dubai expatriates race for new jobs after virus layoffs

  • The UAE has become a hub for young professionals
  • Coronavirus has set in motion a global economic crisis that one study said could see some 900,000 jobs lost in the UAE
Updated 21 July 2020
AFP

DUBAI: Mustafa, a hipster Pakistani graphic artist, has a month to find a new job or be forced to leave Dubai among an exodus of expatriates whose futures have been up-ended by coronavirus.
The UAE — made up of seven sheikdoms including the oil-rich capital Abu Dhabi and freewheeling Dubai — has become a hub for young professionals and a safe haven in a region blighted by political turmoil and poverty.
But the pandemic has set in motion a global economic crisis that one study said could see some 900,000 jobs lost in the UAE — among a population of under 10 million — and force 10 percent of its expatriate residents to leave.
In a country where permanent residency is not generally offered, even for those who have spent decades in the UAE, as the redundancies begin to mount many are being forced to sell up their things and make a quick exit.
“We all know how the UAE is a temporary place and, one day or another, we all have to go back home or elsewhere,” said Mustafa, who before the crisis earned a good salary with a sports marketing firm.
Without a new job, in a market where openings are few and applicants are many, the 30-year-old will have no choice but to return home to Pakistan — a prospect he feels gloomy about.
“Here I worked with luxury hotel brands, airports, car brands, extreme sports. They don’t have a big market share there,” he said about Pakistan, adding that even if he did find a job, the salary would be “half of what you get paid in Dubai.”

Expatriates, who make up about 90 percent of Dubai’s population of more than 3.3 million, have helped create and operate its mega malls, attractions and five-star hotels, and turn it into a global hub for tourism, banking and services.
But with global travel only just emerging from a standstill, and lockdown measures still in force in many countries, all these industries have taken a heavy hit.
Scott Livermore, chief economist at Oxford Economics Middle East, said the Gulf system, however, is designed to keep foreigners as “expats rather than migrants,” with welfare state support reserved for citizens.
“Expatriates then return to their country of origin or move on to another country,” Livermore told AFP. “It is a conscious, designed policy.”
Endless planeloads of blue-collars workers have already left Dubai on repatriation flights, but the city — as the archetype of globalized consumerism — could itself suffer from the departure of free-spending higher income earners.
According to an Oxford Economics study, employment across the Gulf could fall by 13 percent during the crisis, resulting in the population declining by between four percent in Saudi Arabia and Oman and around 10 percent in the UAE and Qatar.
“While an expat exodus may mean that the Gulf Cooperation Council ‘exports’ some of the impact of recession, it will also have some adverse consequences on key sectors,” the study said.
In Dubai, which has already been suffering from an oversupply of property in particular, the study said “sectors that are vulnerable are travel and tourism, hotels and restaurants, and real estate and logistics.”

Emirates airline is one of the companies that have taken a major hit in the crisis, cutting a tenth of its giant workforce of 60,000, including 4,300 pilots and nearly 22,000 cabin crew.
Sami, an Egyptian flight attendant who traveled the world with the airline for six years, was one of those laid off in June in a “five-minute meeting” as it processed the layoffs on an industrial scale.
“We were many of us, hundreds waiting around all day for one-on-one meetings,” he said.
The 32-year-old, who took out a loan to buy a smart SUV and become accustomed to a “life of luxury,” will now have to return to his family in Cairo with “no plans” in mind.
“I really want to stay in Dubai, but I don’t think there are any decent opportunities now,” he said.

Topics: Dubai

Related

Middle-East
More volunteers expected in UAE coronavirus vaccine clinical trials

Latest updates

Drake raps in Arabic in new song ‘Only You Freestyle’
Sudan’s Bashir back in court for trial over 1989 coup
Yemen’s prime minister accuses Qatar of supporting Houthis
Israeli missile strike kills 5 fighters in Syria: monitor
‘Tenet’ movie release delayed again amid coronavirus 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.