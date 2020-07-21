You are here

Armed man holding some 20 people hostage in Ukraine

In this image take from video, the scene as police close off the streets, after an armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday July 21, 2020. (AP)
  • Ukrainian media reported that gunshots could be heard at the scene
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is personally monitoring the situation
LUTSK, Ukraine: An armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said.
Police sealed off the center of Lutsk, a city 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv,. The assailant is armed and carrying explosives, they said in a Facebook statement.
Police officers are trying to get in touch with the man. He called the police himself at 9:25 a.m. (0725 GMT) after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.
Gerashchenko said there is a book online, signed by Maksim Plokhoy and titled “Philosophy of a criminal,” describing a man’s experience in prison.
“For 15 years they’ve been correcting me, but I haven’t been corrected, on the contrary — I’ve become even more who I am,” one extract from the book said, according to Gerashchenko.
Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is flying to Lutsk.
Ukrainian media reported that gunshots could be heard at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone has been injured.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is personally monitoring the situation. “Gunshots have been heard, the bus is damaged,” Zelenskiy said in a Facebook statement, adding that measures are being taken to resolve the situation without casualties.

Philippines to ramp up coronavirus testing as Duterte warns of arrests

Philippines to ramp up coronavirus testing as Duterte warns of arrests

  • The government aimed to test 32,000 to 40,000 people a day compared with the current 20,000 to 23,000
  • The president threatened to arrest anyone who spread the virus, refused to wear masks or keep a safe distance from others
MANILA: The Philippines said on Tuesday it would ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus amid a sharp rise in infections and deaths since a lockdown was eased in June, while President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to arrest anyone not wearing a mask.
The government aimed to test 32,000 to 40,000 people a day compared with the current 20,000 to 23,000, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a televised meeeting with Duterte.
The Philippines has tested nearly 1.1 million people so far, but Duque said the aim was for 10 million people — or nearly a tenth of the population — to be tested by the second quarter of next year.
“We cannot test every citizen as no country has done it even the richest, the United States,” Duque said.
In Southeast Asia, the Philippines ranks second to Indonesia in terms of the number of infections and deaths, with cases jumping nearly four-fold to 68,898 and deaths nearly doubling to 1,835 since the government relaxed lockdown measures in June.
Lockdowns have been reimposed in some of the hardest-hit areas.
Of 30 countries most impacted by the pandemic, the Philippines ranked 24th in terms of testing rate, data from statistics aggregator Statista showed.
Duterte threatened to arrest anyone who spread the virus, refused to wear masks or keep a safe distance from others. The tough-talking president warned in April that violators of lockdown rules could be shot for causing trouble.
“We do not have any qualms in arresting people,” Duterte said in a recorded address aired on Tuesday. It was a “serious crime” to spread the COVID-19 respiratory disease, he added.
“If you are brought to the police station and detained there, that would give you a lesson for all time,” he said of anyone caught not wearing a mask.
Last week, officials said health workers and police would take patients with mild or no symptoms from their homes and place them in isolation centers, raising concerns about possible human rights violations.

