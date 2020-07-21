You are here

Lawmakers say UK government should probe any Russian interference in 2016 Brexit poll

The flag of the United Kingdom and the flag of European Union are displayed prior to the meeting between UK Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on September 20, 2019, in Brussels. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • A report said it could not point to specific evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 vote on Britain’s EU membership
LONDON: The British government should properly investigate any Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum after failing to look into it despite past evidence of Kremlin meddling, a parliamentary report said Tuesday.
It said oligarchs with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin used their wealth for “extending patronage and building influence across a wide sphere of the British establishment.”
“There should have been assessment of Russian interference in the referendum. And there must now be one, and the public must be told the results of that assessment,” intelligence and security committee member Kevan Jones said.
The report said it could not point to specific evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 vote on Britain’s EU membership and a 2014 poll on Scotland’s independence from the United Kingdom, which the “no” camp won by 55 percent to 45 percent.
But Jones said this happened because the UK government “actively avoided asking the question.”
“No one wanted to touch it with a 10-foot pole,” Jones said.
“In brief, Russian influence in the UK is ‘the new normal’, and there are a lot of Russians with very close links to Putin who are well integrated into the UK business and social scene, and accepted because of their wealth,” the report said.
“This level of integration — in ‘Londongrad’ in particular — means that any measures now being taken by the Government are not preventative but rather constitute damage limitation.”
“Londongrad” is widely viewed as a central part of London that is a haven for Russian oligarchs, who invest in luxury properties in prestigious areas such as Chelsea.
The report’s release has been delayed for months, leading to accusations for the opposition that Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to suppress it.
He came to head the government a year ago, after replacing his Conservative party predecessor Theresa May, who became prime minister immediately after the Brexit vote.

Armed man holding some 20 people hostage in Ukraine

AP

  • Ukrainian media reported that gunshots could be heard at the scene
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is personally monitoring the situation
LUTSK, Ukraine: An armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said.
Police sealed off the center of Lutsk, a city 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv,. The assailant is armed and carrying explosives, they said in a Facebook statement.
Police officers are trying to get in touch with the man. He called the police himself at 9:25 a.m. (0725 GMT) after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.
Gerashchenko said there is a book online, signed by Maksim Plokhoy and titled “Philosophy of a criminal,” describing a man’s experience in prison.
“For 15 years they’ve been correcting me, but I haven’t been corrected, on the contrary — I’ve become even more who I am,” one extract from the book said, according to Gerashchenko.
Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is flying to Lutsk.
Ukrainian media reported that gunshots could be heard at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone has been injured.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is personally monitoring the situation. “Gunshots have been heard, the bus is damaged,” Zelenskiy said in a Facebook statement, adding that measures are being taken to resolve the situation without casualties.

