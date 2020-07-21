You are here

King Salman heads virtual Saudi Cabinet session

Updated 22 July 2020
King Salman heads virtual Saudi Cabinet session

  King Salman was admitted to hospital suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet held a virtual session on Tuesday headed by King Salman from its headquarters at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh.
King Salman inaugurated the session by thanking and praising God for his health and well-being, after conducting tests as a result of a gallbladder inflammation. He expressed his appreciation to everyone who was concerned about him and checked up on his health.
The Cabinet also said that the preparations and arrangements of government agencies involved in Hajj activities are put into effect to implement security, preventive, organizational and service plans, in accordance with a high-level integrated work system. 
"The system is aimed at further facilitating the visit of pilgrims, to perform their rituals in a safe and healthy environment, with the best level of services and facilities, and the highest standards to maintain their safety against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and ways to prevent it," Minister of Information, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, said in a statement.
The Cabinet also discussed recent Third Session of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in Riyadh, for promoting regional and international cooperation opportunities in all fields, developing the strategic partnership, opening new horizons of economical and developmental fields, and protecting common interests, which was an extension of efforts to strengthen relations between the Kingdom and Iraq.
Al-Qasabi indicated that the Cabinet enumerated, in cooperation with the six countries in the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, the classification of six names that provided facilities and financial support to Daesh, in hopes to disrupt the financing of terrorist organizations and undermine their ability to hide their activities.
The Cabinet also touched on the UN Security Council's decision regarding the oil tanker (Saffer) anchored in Ras Issa port in Yemen several years ago, with an increased risk of its decomposition or explosion, and the occurrence of an environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe for Yemen and its neighboring countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman

No specific date for the resumption of international flight in Saudi Arabia: aviation authority

Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

No specific date for the resumption of international flight in Saudi Arabia: aviation authority

Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority has said there is still no specific date for the return of international flights in Saudi Arabia.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) tweeted the announcement on Wednesday morning.
GACA “stressed that there is no specific date yet for the resumption of international flights; the decision will be taken based on the evaluation of the Saudi competent authorities.
GACA urges everyone to take information updates solely from official sources,” said the Tweet in Arabic.
Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in mid-March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Since then, the country has emerged from a strict lockdown and travel restrictions between cities have been eased. In June, domestic air travel saw 750,000 passengers transit through Saudi airports.
On Tuesday, 34 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Kingdom bringing the death toll to 2,557.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

