You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq increases oil exports in July, still above OPEC+ target

Iraq increases oil exports in July, still above OPEC+ target

In this file photo, a worker operates valves in Nihran Bin Omar field north of Basra, Iraq. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zjsbv

Updated 22 July 2020
Reuters

Iraq increases oil exports in July, still above OPEC+ target

  • Southern Iraq exports in July average 2.7 mbpd
Updated 22 July 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Iraq’s crude oil exports have increased so far in July, according to shipping data and industry sources, suggesting OPEC’s second-largest producer is still undershooting its pledge in an OPEC-led supply cut deal.

Southern Iraqi exports in the first 20 days of July averaged 2.70 million bpd, according to the average of figures from Refinitiv Eikon and two industry sources, unchanged from June’s figures for exports from southern Iraq.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, began a record supply cut in May to bolster oil prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Iraq is cutting output by 1.06 million bpd under the deal.

The July figures imply Iraq is still some way from fulfilling its pledges and is exporting far more than a July loading program indicated.

Iraq had told OPEC+ it would make up for over-production in May and June through larger cuts in later months.

The south is the main outlet for Iraq’s crude, so its cut should show up in lower exports.

Exports from northern Iraq increased in July, according to tanker data and two industry sources. So far, northern exports are at least 450,000 bpd, they said, which would be up from 370,000 bpd in June.

The boost in northern shipments means Iraq’s exports are up by 80,000 bpd so far in July.

In June, Iraq delivered about 88 percent of its cut, according to Reuters calculations based on OPEC data. If exports in July hold steady, adherence has fallen to 65 percent, based on Reuters calculations. 

Iraq says it is in the country’s interest to comply with the current deal.

Topics: Iraq oil exports OPEC+

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Iraq oil production to be ‘squeezed for next decade’
Business & Economy
Iraq oil minister discusses energy cooperation with Qatar

Saudi economy to grow at faster rate next year

Updated 22 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi economy to grow at faster rate next year

  • Moody’s expects growth to be at double the 2015-2019 rate
Updated 22 July 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low debt and robust balance sheet are among its key credit strengths according to a report from Moody’s, the credit ratings agency.

A large stock of proved hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs and prudent financial system regulation also support the sovereign credit profile, it said.

But significant challenges remain for the country that has been hit by the double blow of the pandemic at a time of weak oil prices.

“The Saudi government has made some initial progress in its ambitious and comprehensive reform plans to diversify fiscal revenue streams and the economy away from hydrocarbons,” said Alexander Perjessy, a Moody’s vice president. “However, their full implementation will be challenging and their positive impact will only be felt over the longer term.” 

Still, the economy is expected to grow at an average rate of around 3 percent during 2021-24, which is nearly double the average during 2015-19 (1.6 percent) but lower than the 4.1 percent growth rate recorded during 2005-14. 

Moody’s expects real GDP to decline by 4.5 percent in 2020 and higher fiscal deficits in the coming years that will increase government debt above 35 percent of GDP from 22.8 percent at the end of 2019.

The swift introduction of stimulus measures have helped the Saudi financial sector respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Oxford Business Group (OBG) and Riyad Bank said in a separate report published on Tuesday.

Long-term investments in health infrastructure in the Kingdom, combined with favorable demographics and firm economic foundations, have also positioned Saudi Arabia well to tackle the challenges presented by the pandemic according to the report.

“Low public debt, a strong credit rating and high foreign exchange reserves provided the Kingdom with a cushion against external shocks, including the decline in global demand for oil and other commodities,” said OBG CEO Andrew Jeffreys. 

“While the authorities have had to accommodate these temporary internal shortfalls in revenue, the country’s outlook for recovery is bright, supported by the competitive cost of oil production and an abundance of reserves.”

Riyad Bank’s CEO Tareq Alsadhan, said that banks in the Kingdom had faced the pandemic from an advantageous position, pushed by consecutive years of solid performances.

“Looking ahead, industry is expected to play its part by adopting a prudent approach that balances risk with the need to support the economy,” he said.

Sandeep Srivastava, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said that the Saudi economy in 2020 is expected to contract less than other major G20 economies.

While a full economic recovery is still faltering in many countries a recent survey PwC survey found that 72 percent of chief financial officers in the Middle East expect it will take three months or more for businesses to return to “business as usual.” 

“As organizations have increasingly realized the effects of COVID-19, we have seen a consistent lengthening in expected recovery timelines,” he said.

“While the contraction (this year) is likely short term in nature, it is important to recognize there has been a significant impact on the economy, businesses, and people.”

Topics: Saudi economy Moody's

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi economy set to grow this year, driven by non-oil sector: central bank

Latest updates

No specific date for the resumption of international flight in Saudi Arabia: aviation authority
‘Martyr of duty’: Young doctor’s coronavirus death shocks Lebanon
Iranian president calls Iraqi premier’s visit ‘turning point’
Philippine prisoner deaths spark call for probe
What We Are Reading Today: Electoral Violence, Corruption, and Political Order by Sarah Birch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.