Yazeed Alhumied has been the chief of staff at the Public Investment Fund (PIF) since 2016. He is also an adviser to the PIF governor.

His responsibilities include supervising reports and presentations prepared by the executive management, and validating compliance with governance practices.

Alhumied manages PIF’s relationships with aims to create strategic partnerships locally and internationally, in addition to managing internal institutional and investment projects to ensure that their execution is completed within the required time frames and to the desired quality. He is also entrusted with developing the governance model for PIF portfolio companies and monitoring their performance to maximize their worth, deliver the active investor role, and create added value.

He contributes to PIF as a member of permanent committees such as the Management Committee and the Portfolio Companies Nomination Committee. His contributions extend beyond PIF in both the public and private sectors as chairman of the National Security Services Company, vice chairman for both the SAMBA Financial Group and the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), and as a board member of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Civil Aviation Holding, and Flyadeal, in addition to being a member in several subcommittees of these boards of directors.

He joined PIF as an adviser to the PIF governor in 2015.

In his advisory role, Alhumied is responsible for the restructuring, strategy crafting, and posting of PIF’s reallocation to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

In a career spanning more than 15 years, he has developed extensive experience in both the financial and management fields. He started his career in 2004 at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and four years later joined the Capital Market Authority (CMA), where he headed mergers and acquisitions. There, he was exposed to international practices as he was seconded to work at the Malaysian Securities Commission and the regulatory body of mergers and acquisitions in the UK.

He also served as an adviser to the chairman of the CMA, enabling him to develop a comprehensive understanding of the organization and its practices.



