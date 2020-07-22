You are here

Abu Dhabi govt department to adopt remote working for some employees

Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

Abu Dhabi govt department to adopt remote working for some employees

  The decision was taken after several sectors "demonstrated high productivity, quality, and excellence in their performance" during the peak of the lockdown
Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Nearly 180 employees of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) will work remotely after studies of the  lockdown revealed there had been a positive impact on the productivity of various roles, state news agency WAM reported.

The decision was taken after several sectors “demonstrated high productivity, quality, and excellence in their performance” during the peak of the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pioneering remote work initiative aims to provide the department’s employees with a conducive work environment and enable the staff to facilitate and speed up the completion of transactions in a flexible, easy and fast manner while ensuring quality,” Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said.

The first phase of the initiative includes employees working in monitoring, inspection and customer service who carry out their jobs digitally.

Al-Balooshi said the department will conduct further studies to determine the success of the remote work system, as well as to identify other roles where the initiative could be applied to.

Tunisia postpones debate on no-confidence vote in Ennahda leader

Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

Tunisia postpones debate on no-confidence vote in Ennahda leader

  • The debate, rescheduled from Wednesday, will take place at the House of Representatives on Thursday
  • Several Tunisian parties last week said they were planning to launch a vote of no confidence in Ghannouchi
Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A motion of no confidence in Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rashid Ghannouchi has been postponed until Thursday, Tunisian media reported.
The debate, rescheduled from Wednesday, will take place at the House of Representatives on Thursday, according to national daily, Al-Chourouk.
Several Tunisian parties last week said they were planning to launch a vote of no confidence in Ghannouchi for reasons related to partisan interests.
Ghannouchi is the leader of the Islamist Ennahda, the main party in the ruling coalition which took power after the Arab Spring.

