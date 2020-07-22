Abu Dhabi govt department to adopt remote working for some employees

DUBAI: Nearly 180 employees of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) will work remotely after studies of the lockdown revealed there had been a positive impact on the productivity of various roles, state news agency WAM reported.

The decision was taken after several sectors “demonstrated high productivity, quality, and excellence in their performance” during the peak of the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pioneering remote work initiative aims to provide the department’s employees with a conducive work environment and enable the staff to facilitate and speed up the completion of transactions in a flexible, easy and fast manner while ensuring quality,” Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said.

The first phase of the initiative includes employees working in monitoring, inspection and customer service who carry out their jobs digitally.

Al-Balooshi said the department will conduct further studies to determine the success of the remote work system, as well as to identify other roles where the initiative could be applied to.