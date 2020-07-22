You are here

‘Grown-ish’ star Yara Shahidi announces exciting new venture

Updated 22 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Yara Shahidi is making moves. The actress, who plays Zoey Johnson on “Black-ish” and its college spin-off “Grown-ish,” is also now a major producer, courtesy of a new deal that she inked with ABC, the network studio behind the two successful sitcoms she stars in. 

The part-Middle Eastern star, and her mother Keri Shahidi, announced the launch of their new production company, 7th Sun, and signed an exclusive overall deal with ABC Studios which will see them develop television projects for streaming, cable and broadcast.

The move makes Shahidi the youngest network producer ever.

The 20-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram, writing, “The vision is set. The slate is built.” She added: “Grateful to my ABC family & excited to join the television landscape to collaborate and push forward the stories of our many intersections.” 

She also credited “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris for “paving the way.”

A champion for racial justice, Shahidi aims to focus on stories from underrepresented communities and “projects that touch upon themes of history, heritage, culture,and joy,” 7th Sun said in a release. 

ABC Studios said in a statement: “We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since ‘Black-ish.’ When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series ‘Grown-ish,’ she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our studio.”

In addition to her critically-acclaimed roles on “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish,” the young mogul’s other acting credits include shows like “The First Family” and “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.” She was also a co-executive producer on the Oscar-winning short film “Hair Love.”

As well as acting, Yara is widely recognized for her commitment to activism. The actor has founded Yara’s Club – a partnership with the Young Women’s Leadership Network (YWLN) of New York – which provides an online mentoring programme to help end poverty through education.

The former First Lady Michelle Obama even wrote her letter of recommendation to Harvard University, and highlighted the importance of her work. 

‘Fatal Affair’ explores a subject beaten to death

Updated 22 July 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Man’s obsession can slide into dangerous territory, and cinema has told us umpteen tales about this. The 1987 film “Fatal Attraction” was probably the first in this genre that explored how ruinous this kind of infatuation could be. There is even a scene of Glen Close’s character pressure-cooking a pet rabbit! Peter Sullivan takes us back into this psychologically scary territory of how a man gets obsessed with a girl he dated during his college days. 

David Hammond (played with a deadly expression by Omar Epps) returns into Ellie Warren’s (Nia Long) blissfully married life with Marcus Warren (Stephen Bishop) and teenage daughter Brittany (Aubrey Cleland). Now on Netflix and co-written by Sullivan, “Fatal Affair” does not lose time before drawing us directly into the mess that Warren creates for herself.

A chance meeting and a drink with Hammond lead to a brief temptation, which Warren stops from going the whole way, and he takes that as a signal. Despite repeated attempts at dissuading him from pursuing her, he does not give up. Rather, his resolve to get her back gets increasingly stronger until it reaches a perilous point. The climax, when it comes, is played out on a dark night, on a private beach in a very thrilling way.

The film stars Omar Epps and Nia Long. Supplied

We are let into Hammond’s questionable character very early into the movie. When Warren asks him if he is crazy, we already know that he has had psychological issues. His therapist is very concerned about Hammond’s mental health, and later, as we see the dangerous glint in his eyes, we are left with little doubt that he is terribly unstable. 

The movie’s subject has been beaten to death, and the film gives a feeling of the 1980s. It is certainly no patch on “Fatal Attraction,” which was breathtakingly written and brilliantly performed. In contrast, Sullivan’s work appears jaded and traverses a path much too straight. There are very few ups and downs, barring the climax, and even these are devoid of any novelty. In the final analysis, “Fatal Affair” falls flat.

